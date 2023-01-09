

the complete review - fiction

Mr. Breakfast



by

Jonathan Carroll



Mr. Breakfast was published in Polish and Italian translations in 2020, but the original English version was only first published in 2023

Our Assessment:



B+ : solid storytelling and cleverly built up

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 9/1/2023 James Lovegrove The Guardian A 13/1/2023 Lisa Tuttle

From the Reviews :

" Mr Breakfast is worth the wait. (...) Mr Breakfast is a tale of regret and reincarnation, of second chances arriving perhaps too late. Its narrative strands are folded inside one another and the whole thing is couched in pristine prose. To Carroll, the mundane can yield unexpected delight and danger, making everyday lives fascinating." - James Lovegrove, Financial Times





is worth the wait. (...) is a tale of regret and reincarnation, of second chances arriving perhaps too late. Its narrative strands are folded inside one another and the whole thing is couched in pristine prose. To Carroll, the mundane can yield unexpected delight and danger, making everyday lives fascinating." - "Every bit as inventive and engaging as the best of his earlier novels, and still with a sinister edge, this is more dream than nightmare, and a pure delight to read." - Lisa Tuttle, The Guardian

The complete review 's Review :

Mr. Breakfast begins with one James Arthur interviewing a Ruth Murphy. James is researching a biography, about famed -- and now vanished -- photographer Graham Patterson (one of whose best-known photographs is titled 'Mr. Breakfast'), and Ruth had lived with Patterson before he became famous, the two splitting up because she wanted children and he wasn't sure he did.

Patterson had long tried his hand at being a stand-up comedian, but just couldn't break through. He finally decided to give it up, and was traveling cross-country to settle into a much more conventional life when he found himself briefly stuck in a town in North Carolina. He chanced upon a tattoo parlor there -- and on the spur of the moment decided to get a tattoo from Japanese trained local Anna Mae Collins.

Looking through her sample-book, Patterson selects the right tattoo -- or at least one that comes with some special powers. It is a bit complicated and very contrived, but it gives Carroll the foundations for his story, and he displays a sure hand in using it effectively and not getting too bogged down in it (as can easily happen with such fantastical premises). Basically, the tattoo gives Patterson the opportunity to change lives, giving him three to choose from: the one he is living now and two other paths he could have gone down at points in the past, leading to very different lives. The tattoo gives him a chance to get a look at and feel for these other two lives -- and then:

When you're ready, you'll choose one of your three and live it until you die. The moment you do decide which you prefer, you'll forget you ever had a choice, and the tattoo will disappear.

Everything is nuts about this situation, Graham. Our tattoo is a magic lamp. It makes impossible things happen, whether we like them or not.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 January 2023

About the Author :

American author Jonathan Carroll was born in 1949. He graduated from Rutgers University and the University of Virginia, and has lived most his life in Vienna, Austria.

