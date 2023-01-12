Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Custom of the Country



by

Edith Wharton



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The 2022 Penguin Classics edition comes with a Foreword by Sofia Coppola and an Introduction by Sarah Blackwood

Our Assessment:



A- : delightfully sharp

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 18/6/2004 Margaret Drabble The NY Times Book Rev. . 19/10/1913 L.M.F. The NYT Style Magazine . 20/1/2021 Claire Messud Sunday Times . 16/11/1913 F.G.Bettany Sunday Times . 9/1/1966 Michael Ratcliffe The Times . 7/7/1984 Kay Dick

From the Reviews :

"Edith Wharton's The Custom of the Country (1913) is one of the most enjoyable great novels ever written. Not all enjoyable novels are great, and not all great novels are enjoyable. This is, supremely, both. I liked it when I first read it many years ago, but I was far more impressed when I came across it again. (...) Undine can, and she does. She dares, risks, exceeds, rises, falls, and rises again. She is unstoppable. She is a force of nature. Her energy is dreadful, her beauty is fatal. (...) There is a great deal of plot in this novel, and it is splendidly constructed. (...) She is an anthropologist and a sociologist, as her title indicates. This novel is full of brilliantly perceptive comments on family and marriage, on women's education, on American customs and European customs, and on the influence of American capitalism and commerce upon American culture. Where Henry James dimly suggests, Wharton analyses and illustrates." - Margaret Drabble, The Guardian





"Undine simply is as she is, like a horse or a tree or a stone. Wharton’s novel, then, offers a compelling and unsettling anthropological study: Undine Spragg (whose initials, significantly, are “U.S.”) can be seen as a feminist icon; a brave, undaunted materialist in the spirit of Ayn Rand (or, as Jonathan Franzen once wrote of her, “comically indestructible, like Wile E. Coyote”); or as a monster of thoughtless egotism who destroys everyone and everything of value around her. Above all, she’s someone who -- as if schooled by Andy Warhol -- understands that her youth and good looks are a currency that can be used to purchase social standing, and, starting as she does in the valley of Apex City, only discerns the next socially desirable peak from the vantage point of her most recent ascent" - Claire Messud, The New York Times Style Magazine





"There is no getting away from the consummate craftsmanship of Edith Wharton's latest novel. It is only after some little time that her design dawns on you, but no sooner have you grasped it than you begin to see with what amazing skill it is planned out and carried through. (...) And yet with all your admiration of Mrs. Wharton's intelligence and inventiveness and knowledge of her world I do not mind betting that you will rise from the study of her new tale with a feeling of profound depression. (...) What is so disheartening in Mrs. Wharton's book is the impression we get of the hopeless struggle which the nobler qualities of humanity wage in that grade of society, American and cosmopolitan, which she has chosen for the setting of her story. Delicacy of conduct, sense of honour, loyalty to tradition, are made to cut so sorry a figure here." - F.G.Bettany, Sunday Times





" The Custom of the Country is a ruthless prism of the belle époque turned sour, and if its very diffuseness robs it of the firm central line upheld by the two shorter novels, it is unmistakably the work of the same hand." - Michael Ratcliffe, Sunday Times





is a ruthless prism of the turned sour, and if its very diffuseness robs it of the firm central line upheld by the two shorter novels, it is unmistakably the work of the same hand." - "The Custom of the Country is also an extraordinary achievement, for the heroine is so grossly unsympathetic. It is a powerful portrait of an avaricious, wholly self-centred, spoilt woman who has no redeeming feature, and whose progress towards fulfilment of her wishes is never halted. (...) The portrait is ruthless, wonderfully satirical and very funny." - Kay Dick, The Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Abner E. Spragg did well for himself and his family -- wife Leota and daughter Undine -- in Apex City, in the American heartland, but they have grander ambitions for their daughter as she comes of age and move to New York City. They've been there for two years when The Custom of the Country opens, with Undine frustrated by her inability to break into the circles she wants to be part of, despite her parents indulging pretty much her every whim.

Undine is the shallowest of creatures, interested only in her own satisfaction; she recognizes her power over men -- she is a beautiful woman -- but takes advantage of that only to serve her own simple ends, showing little interest in romance or sexual adventure or, indeed, being tied down in any way:

She would not take more risks than she could help, and it was admiration, not love, that she wanted. She wanted to enjoy herself, and her conception of enjoyment was publicity, promiscuity -- the band, the banners, the crowd, the close contact of covetous impulses, and the sense of walking among them in cool security. Any personal entanglement might mean "bother," and bother was the thing she most abhorred.

She wanted, passionately and persistently, two things which she believed should subsist together in any well-ordered life: amusement and respectability

She still did and was all that Undine had so sedulously learned not to be and do; but to dwell on these obstacles to her success was but to be more deeply impressed by the fact that she had nevertheless succeeded.

Where does the real life of most American men lie ? In some woman's drawing-room or in their offices ? The answer's obvious, isn't it ? The emotional centre of gravity's not the same in the two hemispheres. In the effete societies it's love, in our new one it's business. In America the real crime passionnel is a 'big steal' -- there's more excitement in wrecking railways than homes.

Fact is, I've never had the time to nurse old scores, and if you neglect 'em they die off like gold-fish.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 January 2023

:

About the Author :

American author Edith Wharton lived 1862 to 1937.

