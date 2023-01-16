Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

So Distant From My Life



by

Monique Ilboudo



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Si loin de ma vie

Translated by Yarri Kamara

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : well-written but a bit thin

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 28/6/2018 Gladys Marivat The Observer . 13/11/2022 Lucy Popescu World Lit. Today . 1-2/2023 Rick Henry

From the Reviews :

"Ilboudo offers an illuminating take on the many reasons why people leave their home lands. Jeanphi's frequent digressions and non-sequential narrative add to the sense of an oral testimony. This powerful account is a timely reminder of how wealth can open doors." - Lucy Popescu, The Observer





"Ilboudo develops complex human relationships, richly figured and situated in the particulars of the times and spaces her characters occupy. More compelling is how they drive the narrative and what they reveal about Jeanphi and how he comes to understand that he himself has made the choices he has, including his evolving values and actions. For readers, what Jeanphi fails to notice about himself and the world is compelling." - Rick Henry, World Literature Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

So Distant From My Life is narrated by Jeanphi, who grows up in a former French colony in Africa, in the fictional city of Ouabany. He struggles in school and drops out; hanging out with a bad crowd he winds up living in the streets for three years before returning to the family fold. For a while he does reasonably well for himself, setting up a secretarial service of sorts on the street -- writing letters for people and the like --, but between the emergence of cybercafés and cell phones eventually finds that such services are no longer in demand.

He sees no future in his homeland, and decides the only option is to go abroad:

My plan was simple: One, get out of this rathole as soon as possible. Two, go and make a fortune in Europe, or even better, in the land of Uncle Sam. Three, come back and live like a king, taunting all those who treated me like dirt.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 January 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

Tilted Axis Press publicity page

Q & A with author Ilboudo and translator Kamara

See Index of books from and about Africa

See Index of French literature

Other books from Tilted Axis Press under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Author Monique Ilboudo, from Burkina Faso, was born in 1959.

- Return to top of the page -