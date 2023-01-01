|
die verbesserung
Our Assessment:
A- : a fascinating if daunting piece of work
The title of this work, die verbesserung von mitteleuropa, roman ('The Improvement of Central Europe, novel') asserts and insists that it be considered a novel, but it soon becomes clear that it is an extreme example of the form.
Indeed, it is a work that clearly means, in myriad ways, to categorically challenge literary conventions.
This begins with the presentation.
einfach einwirken auf andere, auf sich selbst einwirken, sätze einnehmen wie sonst pillen, sich wohin führen lassen, sich in einen zustand versetzen, lassen, mitteilen wollen, auch wohl sich eine hypothese zurechtlegen.Some later sections then are longer, more cohesive pieces: one section is a 'hymne an den erzengel' ('Hymn to the archangel'), another explores: 'kernstücke zu einer experimentellen vergangenheit:' ('Core pieces to an experimental past'). A piece titled 'PURIM' (a rare instance of upper case lettering) is not so much a play-script as an entire play-conception, describing also everything from the time of its performance ("zu lebzeiterm des autors, jedoch in dessen abwesenheit. am besten freitags, unbedingt 20h." ('during the author's lifetime, but in his absence. preferably fridays, without fail at 8 pm') to a description of the audience. There are 'zwei studien über das sitzen' ('Two studies on sitting') and the best-known part of the novel, Wiener's 'notizen zum konzept des bio-adapters' ("Notes on the concept of the Bio-Adapter'); there are also three appendices, the first of which also focuses on the Bio-Adapter concept and which has been translated (by Nathaniel McBride) into English.
Much of die verbesserung von mitteleuropa, roman deals with language and communication -- "wie spricht der astronom zum biologen ? pidginphilosophie, esperanto" ('how does the astronomer speak to the biologist ? pidgin-philosophy, esperanto') --, Wiener exploring and considering, including at a very fundamental level, what words and text can convey. (So also the titling of the introductory section as 'vorwort' (literally: 'Introduction') can also be read as "vor Wort" -- 'pre-word' --, as Wiener's reflections tend to even (and also repeatedly allude to) the Wittgensteinian.)
Pieces describe the attempt to find expression (in words): "ich suche nach worten der satz muss verändert werden man muss den eindruck wettmachen" ('i am looking for words the sentence must be altered one must make up for the impression'). He is aware -- and suspicious -- of 'the aura of words', and suggests, to counter its fetishization: "die liebe zur sprache muss man mit exzessen neutralisieren" ('one has to neutralize the love of language with excesses'). Wiener recognizes the seductiveness of the well-turned phrase -- and takes pleasure in turning no few of them himself -- but chastises the reader (or reviewer ...) for succumbing so easily; so also his call: "nieder mit den zitaten !" ('down with the quotes !') -- in a text that frequently quotes, and refers constantly to and mentions others' words and thoughts.
He playfully goads the reader -- "die unausweichbarkeit des satzes wer das liest ist blöd" ('the unavoidability of the sentence whoever reads this is stupid') -- while also being constantly self-aware and referential, and often sharply self-critical: on page fifty we find some paragraphs in summary "kritik der ersten neunundvierzig seiten" ('Critique of the first forty-nine pages'), and elsewhere he complains: "das buch ist langweilig und blöd, blöde wie kunst, wie literatur, blöde wie der glaube, der doch damit vernichtet wird" ('the book is boring and stupid, stupid like art, like literature, stupid like faith, which is destroyed by it'). Wiener argues that nothing worth reading has been published for ages; he notes and complains that: "jedes arschloch kann sich eine schreibmaschine kaufen" ('every asshole can buy themselves a typewriter') -- but: "was man mit der sprache alles anfangen kann, das lockt doch keinen köter mehr" ('all the things that can be done with language don't even attract any mutt any longer').
There's humor to his bite:
mein ideal.Wiener sees and presents the "Notes on the concept of the Bio-Adapter' as a separate and complete-within-itself section of the novel, but also one that serves as an aid in the interpretation of the rest. Here it is most clear how Wiener's entire conception is informed by then-current thinking on cybernetics, linguistics, and artificial intelligence. If dated, many of the fundamentals are still of relevance today -- and in his singularity-like conception of the Bio-Adapter, this part of die verbesserung von mitteleuropa, roman, in particular, still impresses (though its significance remains curiously under-appreciated outside the German-speaking world).
The closing section of the novel is its Bibliography -- an alphabetical (by author) listing of the influences on and references in the book -- an impressive and revealing reading-list that ranges across a great deal of literature, from the technical to classical fiction to philosophy. From eight of Hugh Lofting's 'Doctor Dolittle'- novels or seven Raymond Chandler works and four by William Burroughs to Georges Simenon (simply listing his: "gesamtwerk" ('complete works')), there are may more literary influences than a first reading of the text might have suggested; this too makes Wiener's point of the difficulty of perceiving everything in what someone might be trying to express: the appearance -- the words and formulations -- might not obviously reveal everything that in fact they hold.
die verbesserung von mitteleuropa, roman is a challenging, even daunting text. Wiener's own uncertainty about it, in the form of textual variants or, for example, acknowledging in a footnote about one particular piece, that it is a: "misslungenes fragment. ich gebe es hier trotzdem, weil ich das gefühl habe dass es vielleicht wichtig ist" ('Misbegotten fragment. I nevertheless include it here because I have the feeling that it might be important'), are of a piece in a work that is meant, if not to entirely defy comprehension, so at least to constantly keep in the reader's mind the complexity of any sort of understanding.
In this time of the rise of Artificial Intelligence, Wiener's focus on language and communication and how he presents this material are also as timely as ever.
Special mention must also be made of the one other edition of die verbesserung von mitteleuropa, roman that is available, Nicola Cipani's Italian translation, Il miglioramento della mitteleuropa, romanzo, which comes in an edition from il verri that includes a lengthy essay by Cipani, and extensive annotations to the text; the essay and the annotations are now also available in German, as Zur Theorie eines », roman«, from Ergon Verlag. Given also Wiener's many then-contemporary (and often very Austria-specific) references the notes are particularly useful for foreign readers coming to the book now, more than half a century after its first publication. Cipani's introduction and notes make for an invaluable companion-piece to this text, and German- and Italian-speaking readers should certainly consider availing themselves of these if tackling Wiener's text; there is, regrettably, very little other accessible secondary literature on it available. (One hopes also that any English-language publisher that finally takes the plunge on this one take advantage of this very useful resource and include an English translation of it with the text.)
- M.A.Orthofer, 18 January2023
Austrian author Oswald Wiener lived 1935 to 2021.
© 2023 the complete review