the complete review - fiction

The Revolt of the Animals



by

Władysław Reymont



Polish title: Bunt

Translated and with an Introduction by Charles S. Kraszewski

Our Assessment:



B : overheated, and deeply problematic in its message

The complete review 's Review :

The Revolt of the Animals opens with the dog Rex being mercilessly beaten -- as is then a human friend of his, the boy called Dummy. Once the beloved pet dog of the manor, devoted to his Master, he is now driven out -- set upon even by the household dachshunds .... . He remains in the vicinity as he regains his strength -- protected also by Dummy -- but sees now the humans as his enemy -- and that of the other animals as well.

Rex is soon seen as a greater threat -- and:

All the people of the manor, with the foreman at their head, rose up against the wretched outlaw, swearing death to Rex.

Suffering from time immemorial had prepared the soil for the sowing of the faith, and for blind obedience to him who had revealed the promised land to them.

they no longer recognised him -- he had become so transformed by freedom. With his size, his coat, and his shape, he seemed to be a real lion. His voice was that of a lion, for when he roared in anger all of creation fell to the earth in fear.

You've got your freedom, what do you want food for ? If there are no men to sow fields, there will be nothing for you to eat. And as for men, they'll get along fine without you.

Rescue us ! Lead us ! We want people ! We want masters ! We want food ! Lead us !

I advise you to return to your stripes, your brimming trough and warm corner of the sty. You need to be born free in order to appreciate freedom. Out of my sight, you mangy pelt !

All was lost in the impenetrable greyness, and the earth, beneath these hurricanes of unending thunder, seemed to be hurtling into a depthless abyss. All of creation was paralysed in mortal horror. Incomprehensible powers were trampling the shivering earth. The lightning-bolts sang a hymn of destruction. Destruction howled the winds that rose in the darkness so that the universe seemed one huge bank of sand blown through limitless spaces.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 January 2023

:

Glagoslav Publications publicity page

Władysław Reymont's Revolt of the Animals by Olga Kerziouk at the European studies blog

About the Author :

Polish author Władysław Reymont (1867-1925) was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1924.

