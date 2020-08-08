the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 August 2020

11 August: Pierre Klossowski | Online literary-suicide censorship | Eighteen years of the Literary Saloon


11 August 2020 - Tuesday

Pierre Klossowski | Online literary-suicide censorship
Eighteen years of the Literary Saloon

       Pierre Klossowski

       On the occasion of the publication of the English translation -- by Jeremy M. Davies and Anna Fitzgerald -- of Pierre Klossowski's The Suspended Vocation by Small Press Ryan Ruby writes about Pierre Klossowski, Brilliant Brother of Balthus at The New York Review of Books NYR Daily weblog. Meanwhile, at Music & Literature they published Brian Evenson's Introduction to the new translation a few months ago. (And, if you want more, see for example John Taylor on Reading Pierre Klossowski.)
       Certainly an interesting author, and good to see him getting some attention again.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Online literary-suicide censorship

       Other areas -- specifically the political -- where there is censorship are certainly more consequential, but any form of it is disturbing, and, as Jiayun Feng reports at SupChina, now: Censors say no suicide on China's leading online literature site.
       Apparently:
According to some authors, prior to the new policies, it was common sense among them that stories that depicted suicide in a positive light were strictly forbidden on the platform. But the new regulations are troubling because they target any description of the act itself, regardless of the intention or purpose behind it.
       But I was amused by the wag who pointed out:
Now when we read detective fiction on Jinjiang, we can be 100% confident that someone's death is murder rather than suicide

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Eighteen years of the Literary Saloon

       The complete review went online twenty-one years ago, in 1999, but this Literary Saloon weblog part of it was only added in 2002 -- the first post appearing 11 August, exactly eighteen years ago today.

       Glad to see you still find it worth visiting !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


