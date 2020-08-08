the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

On the occasion of the publication of the English translation -- by Jeremy M. Davies and Anna Fitzgerald -- of Pierre Klossowski's The Suspended Vocation by Small Press Ryan Ruby writes about Pierre Klossowski, Brilliant Brother of Balthus at The New York Review of Books NYR Daily weblog.
Meanwhile, at Music & Literature they published Brian Evenson's Introduction to the new translation a few months ago.
(And, if you want more, see for example John Taylor on Reading Pierre Klossowski.)
Certainly an interesting author, and good to see him getting some attention again.
According to some authors, prior to the new policies, it was common sense among them that stories that depicted suicide in a positive light were strictly forbidden on the platform.
But the new regulations are troubling because they target any description of the act itself, regardless of the intention or purpose behind it.
But I was amused by the wag who pointed out:
Now when we read detective fiction on Jinjiang, we can be 100% confident that someone's death is murder rather than suicide
