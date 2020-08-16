Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The End of Me



by

Alfred Hayes



With an Introduction by Paul Bailey

Our Assessment:



B+ : grim/sour but well-executed self-reckoning

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Telegraph . 20/6/1968 Iain Hamilton Le Figaro . 19/10/2017 Eric Neuhoff Libération . 13/10/2017 V.Bloch-Lainé The LA Times . 26/5/2020 Scott Bradfield Sunday Times . 23/6/1968 Philip Norman TLS . 27/6/1968 H.L.Beaver

From the Reviews :

"(I)f the sneer succeeds in fixing itself as the typical expression of the Western world in the wavering present, then the bold strokes that make The End of Me , by Alfred Hayes, will be a valuable record." - Iain Hamilton, Daily Telegraph





, by Alfred Hayes, will be a valuable record." - "Ses histoires cruelles dégagent un charme fou, une nonchalance, un désenchantement crâne qui résonnent dès les premières lignes. Sa langue, remarquablement traduite par Agnès Desarthe, est élégante, argotique, sobre." - Virginie Bloch-Lainé, Libération





"It's everything a screenplay can't be: the stream-of-consciousness monologue (more Dos Passos than Joyce) of an individual wrestling with his own ordinary failures, especially when it comes to the things he loves most, women and writing. (...) Asher is drowning in his sense of failure. Giving yourself over to each brief, tortured and often beautifully written paragraph feels like watching someone wrestle with the unfortunate reality of himself." - Scott Bradfield, The Los Angeles Times





"Each word is a razor-nick perfectly located; he catches the whole, dull unnaturalness of New York under snow in one word, "obliterated." Extreme brevity, word-weariness in fact, is the natural expression of Asher (.....) A flatly skilful destruction; an uncanny eye for a city's inanimate detail, the torn placards, the slow minority of people only noticed by others who are too depressed and unhappy to hurry about." - Philip Norman, Sunday Times





"The situation is static; the result, a masque, a dumb-show, a charade from a hotel window. (...) Except the dialogue, which is touched in as deftly as ever: the scenes marvellously dabbed with a few strokes of the commonplace. New York -- the whole stage-set of Manhattan -- is really the master character. It is the New Yorker who intrigues, not his tale." - Harold Lowther Beaver, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The End of Me is narrated by Asher, a one-time very successful Hollywood screenwriter who, at age fifty-one, finds his work isn't in demand any longer and that his second wife is having an affair. The opening scene is his reaction after witnessing his wife's infidelity, him already on his knees:

I crawled out of the bush away from the window and I began to run. My only safety lay in flight. If I stopped I'd howl. I knew I must not stop. [...] I kept saying to myself: You're finished. This is the end of you.

Yes, I'd given the city so much of my possible life. Surely, what was broken in me, the crippled sense of myself, would be restored. I'd heal among these brutal angles. I'd bathe in her like a spa. I'd convalesce in her indifferent arms.

"You sound like a little prig, inside out."

"Look who was talking about being a prig."

Oh, there was a desperation of a kind of in me, I could feel that I had been shattered and the essential parts of myself scattered over a vacant lot and that I had to, more or less on my hands and knees, go about picking up or trying to pick up the scattered pieces, that at my age I was in danger of not knowing what I meant, what my own experience meant, what, if anything, the experience of my generation meant.

She looks at the seated men. She ignores the women. The pale blonde. The partner's wife. The men shuffle, smile. But their eyes are hot. Or heat. Their collars are tight. Or tighten. She sweats.

Gaps. Non sequiturs. Something that did not follow. An experience of a different order. What ? And what was it I expected it to evolve from have a connection with ? My time. My life. My past.

Yes, sir. because old Asher's soul is intertwined with this magnificent city, gentlemen. He is warp to her woof, or something. And ain't we all. Ain't we all. Because, old buddies, she isn't a city at all, she's an ancestral curse, she's the haunted castle by the polluted sea, she's the malarial mother of us all.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 August 2020

English-born American author and screenwriter Alfred Hayes lived 1911 to 1985.

