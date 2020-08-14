|
Not a Novel
B+ : good and revealing collection of texts
Review:
Not a Novel collects twenty-three non-fiction texts by Jenny Erpenbeck.
Many of them are personal, about her life or her writing, making the subtitle chosen for the US edition, A Memoir in Pieces, an appropriate one -- in many ways this is what the volume adds up to.
Unfortunately, it's not quite what the German original -- subtitled: Texte und Reden 1992 bis 2018 ('Texts and Talks 1992 to 2018') -- offered: the collection in its US/UK editions is a quite radically scaled-back version, as the German volume weighs in at more than twice the (page-)length, and includes more than twice as many texts (and talks), with forty-eight.
This perhaps helps do away with the kind of repetition that this kind of collection tends to -- authors often recycle material, especially in their talks -- but still seems a shame.
(I haven't seen the original version, so I can't really compare; this review is solely of the English version.)
My writing began with reflections on borders, reflections on how we change over the course of our lives, voluntarily or involuntarily, reflections on what identity is, and how much we can lose without losing ourselves.The prize acceptance speeches -- alas, again, far from all the ones included in the German edition ... -- provide opportunities for her to speak about the authors the prizes are named after, and her relationship with their works: Hans Fallada and Thomas Mann, for example, or Ovid, when she receives the Premio Strega Europeo. These are interesting glimpses of her own reading and influences -- and more of this would certainly also have been welcome.
Familiarity with Erpenbeck's fiction is not necessary to appreciate this collection -- though there are certainly insights into her work that are enriched by her discussion of some of it here. Many of the pieces cover similar terrain, the areas of particular interest to her that she also addresses in her fiction, from language itself to more social-political issues such as that of migration, and the thoughtfulness to her fiction comes across similarly in these well-turned pieces. There's a refreshing variety to her approaches, too; some of these are small, even incidental pieces -- a few hundred words on a particular theme or subject -- but pretty much all of them are at least in some way distinctive, as Erpenbeck puts a great deal of effort into finding just the right way to present and frame the piece in question.
Not a Novel is a very good little collection, and while perhaps some opportunity has been missed in not translating the entire German original, the volume one really must look forward to is the 'memoir in full' -- rather than put together from pieces, as here -- that one hopes Erpenbeck will eventually write. As this collection already makes clear, hers is a life (and writing-life) well worth examining -- and she is very good at putting things -- her own life and experiences included -- under the lens.
M.A.Orthofer, 14 August 2020
Jenny Erpenbeck was born in (East) Germany in 1967.
