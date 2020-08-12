

the complete review - fiction

The Corporation Wars (1):

Dissidence



by

Ken MacLeod



The first volume in The Corporation Wars-trilogy

Our Assessment:



B+ : plays well with intriguing ideas; promising set-up

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 15/7/2016 Eric Brown The Scotsman A 5/6/2016 Stuart Kelly

From the Reviews :

"(E)xcellent.(.....) (P)art space opera thriller, part philosophical treatise on the nature of consciousness, free will and self-determination." - Eric Brown, The Guardian





"With the exception of Aesop's Fables, and maybe the Moomins, I doubt I have enjoyed so much a novel in which none of the characters, at some level, is actually a human. In part, this is because MacLeod constantly questions what it means to be conscious, embodied individual or human. (...) This is all deep and profound stuff. But hey ! There are also fantastic fights and deep conspiracies and moral dilemmas and strange new worlds, both virtual and real (maybe). MacLeod's great skill -- as in works like The Execution Channel, Newton's Wake, The Night Sessions and Intrusion -- is to marry propulsive plot to philosophical speculation. (...) Big ideas and a knack with narrative still would not add up to such a compelling and complicated work. The very best parts of this are the actual writing about what it might be like not to be like a human being at all." - Stuart Kelly, The Scotsman

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

While it begins in the near future -- 'Back in the Day --, almost all of The Corporation Wars: Dissidence, the first in a trilogy, is (apparently) set in the thirty-second century, in a technologically much more advanced age. Great advances had already been made, a thousand years earlier, but had also been employed in a devastating conflict, between the forces of the Acceleration -- which hoped to: "burn through capitalism, to get through that unavoidable stage as fast as possible" and the Reaction -- "The ultimate counter-revolution, to face down the threat of the ultimate revolution". The novel opens with 'Carlos the Terrorist', a hired gun fighting on behalf of Axle -- the Acceleration -- in what became known as the Last World War, with devastating collateral damage. In the opening chapter he is involved in a battle in London -- and gets himself killed.

He next finds himself conscious a thousand years in the future, twenty-four light years from the Sun ("give or take") -- and not quite himself. Physically very much dead, he has, however, essentially been preserved -- missing a few memories, but otherwise more or less whole, in virtual form. When he's, so to speak, revived, a thousand years after dying, he gets the real bad news: "you're not just dead. You're condemned to death. You're serving a death sentence". Back in the day, more or less, he -- in his post-dead state -- was tried and convicted for a horrendous act -- "the notorious Docklands atrocity" -- committed in that final battle where he got himself killed, and one of the reason he's been preserved is to be able to carry out that sentence. (Among the novel's twists: as readers know from the description of what happened in Carlos' last living hours, he is not, in fact, guilty as charged .....)

The reason he -- and several other humans from that time -- have been revived in this form and place is that their particular expertise and experience is called for. As his new guide and handler explains:

"We need you and your like," said Nicole, sounding for the first time a little less than confident, "to fight."

We, of course, have combat machines. But there is a deep prohibition on their being directed by other robots, or by AIs. Even the AI that represents the Direction in mission control is hardwired against taking command decisions. Human consciousness must be in charge of any military action. That is the law and as I said it is hardwired.

You know, Carlos, it is said that the Axle was not as bad as the Rack. There is some truth in that, which is why we use Axle war criminals and not Rax to do our dirty work. You gave us Dresdens, not Belsens. You wanted to advance a culture that we shared already, not roll it back to some monarchic past that could only have become a new dark age.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 August 2020

:

Orbit publicity page

Orbit (UK) publicity page

The Early Days of a Better Nation - official weblog

About the Author :

Scottish science fiction author Ken MacLeod was born in 1954.

