The Corporation Wars (2):

Insurgence



by

Ken MacLeod



The second volume in The Corporation Wars-trilogy

Our Assessment:



B : fascinating ideas, but the action isn't always easy to follow

From the Reviews :

"I have said before that MacLeod poses the most fascinating moral, philosophical, political and theological problems in contemporary science fiction. I have neglected to say how funny he is -- stretching ideas to their breaking point, gleefully finding the absurdity in the reductio ad absurdum." - The Scotsman

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Insurgence is the middle volume in The Corporation Wars-trilogy, and continues the story from Dissidence. It opens with a robot that has attained consciousness, BSR-308455, on a rock that is in orbit around the exomoon SH-17, itself in orbit around the superhabitable planet SH-0 (which is the big prize and goal of the efforts in this remote corner of the universe). The small rock isn't much of a center of attention, almost lost in all the noisier activity around it, but BSR-308455 does register that a scooter -- a small spacecraft -- has taken course for it, and it prepares to defend its turf against it.

SH-0 is, as is explained to twenty-first-century Carlos the Terrorist, who lives on, more than a thousand years later, in virtual form:

the prize. The jewel of this entire extrasolar system ! It has endlessly complex environments and above all it has multicellular life.

My understanding of the Reaction is that every member of it regards every other mind -- organic or machine -- as a potential slave. My understanding of the Acceleration is that its members regard every machine -- conscious or not -- as a potential tool. For us there is not a great deal to choose between them.

Look ! We're inside a fucking machine intelligence ! We're in a world running in a box. Built by robots ! Around another star ! And all this is the work of human beings like us, biologically enhanced maybe, long-lived, but basically just like us. [...] So what's missing from all this [...] is any explanation, any account, any argument even over how things are kept that way. The Singularity should have happened. The world back there, the world this mission launched from, more than half-way through the Third Millennium, should have been posthuman all the way through. Humanity should have been left behind in the dust. We should all have been gods. [...] The only reason it's not happening is because it's being stopped. And we've found nothing, nothing at all, not a hint or a rumour or an allusion, about how it's being stopped.

No, the Direction was playing multidimensional chess while they were playing checkers

So what was its game ?

According to existing law, no deed of ours has anything to do with such matters as neutrality or property. We do not exist as legal persons. We exist only as property. Any actions of ours are not those of agents. It is simply the thrashing about of malfunctioning machinery.

"You can't always trust a society's facts," Carlos said. "But you can trust its fiction."

This was madness. Their whole situation was one of radical uncertainty. Everything was code, including themselves. And the code had been written by the very people (well, legal persons) who wanted to convince them. So was anything they could use to check it. It was trust issues all the way down.

Space combat is nothing like aerial warfare. Course corrections are possible -- sideways thrusts -- but in vacuum there is no air to enable screaming turns, and little call for dogfight skills. It's largely a matter of who gets their shot in first.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 December 2020

About the Author :

Scottish science fiction author Ken MacLeod was born in 1954.

