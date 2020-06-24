Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Macbeth



by

Jo Nesbø



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Macbeth Author: Jo Nesbø Genre: Novel Written: 2018 (Eng. 2018) Length: 446 pages Original in: Norwegian Availability: Macbeth - US Macbeth - UK Macbeth - Canada Macbeth - France Macbeth - Deutschland Macbeth - Italia Macbeth - España

Norwegian title: Macbeth

Translated by Don Bartlett

A volume in the Hogarth Shakespeare series

Our Assessment:



B+ : neat, clever, and enjoyable re-telling of the story in a near-contemporary setting

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"If Nesbø's Macbeth is full of sound and fury, signifying nothing, it is still, for the most part, a gripping tale of vaulting ambition and proof that “blood will have blood”. (...) The stage, when the hurly-burly's done, is strewn with corpses and yet you remain unmoved. What's missing is tragedy." - Mark Sanderson, Evening Standard





is full of sound and fury, signifying nothing, it is still, for the most part, a gripping tale of vaulting ambition and proof that “blood will have blood”. (...) The stage, when the hurly-burly's done, is strewn with corpses and yet you remain unmoved. What's missing is tragedy." - "Shakespeare lovers will probably find Nesbo's book clever and entertaining in its many intensely plotted sequences and in its offerings of high-toned tough guy talk (...). Despite many engaging moments, however, the book is too long and loose. Nesbo indulges in momentum-breaking back stories for his characters and devotes too much time and space to their speculations about each other's motives." - Randy Boyagoda, Financial Times





"At times the novel strains credulity (...) The book's style, in Don Bartlett's translation from the Norwegian, is workmanlike, but from the combination of simple materials a thought can arise that seems authentically, blackly bardic: "For eternal loyalty is inhuman and betrayal is human." This is in the end a deliciously oppressive page-turner that, like The Tragedy of Macbeth itself, seems to harbour something ineradicably evil at its core." - Steven Poole, The Guardian





itself, seems to harbour something ineradicably evil at its core." - "Of all the pairings in the Hogarth Shakespeare retold series, matching the king of Scandi noir with this most violent and dark of the Bard's works seemed in theory one of the most promising. In the book's defence, Nesbo makes excellent use of all the atmosphere of his genre, and the stakes at play are every bit as convincing as those in the original. Overall though, it disappoints. (...) Nesbo -- ably translated here by Don Bartlett -- swings awkwardly between language that attempts rarification (...) This is Nesbo doing what he's good at, but it's no great addition to Hogarth's list." - Lucy Scholes, The Independent





"A bracing blend of spaghetti Western, dystopian sci-fi and Elizabethan tragedy, Nesbø's Macbeth is for the most part a plausibly imaginative reworking of Shakespeare's text (.....) There's no doubting the seriousness of Nesbø's intent in crafting this variation on Shakespeare’s original plot, but while this is certainly an imaginative and powerful adaptation, and one that will likely please fans of the Harry Hole novels, it lacks the nihilistic dark thrill of Shakespeare's original, that of defying God." - Declan Burke, Irish Times





is for the most part a plausibly imaginative reworking of Shakespeare's text (.....) There's no doubting the seriousness of Nesbø's intent in crafting this variation on Shakespeare’s original plot, but while this is certainly an imaginative and powerful adaptation, and one that will likely please fans of the Harry Hole novels, it lacks the nihilistic dark thrill of Shakespeare's original, that of defying God." - "One of the pleasures of reading this book is watching Nesbo meet the formidable challenge of assimilating elements of the play unsuited to realistic crime fiction, especially the supernatural: the witches, prophecies, visions, and the mysterious figure of Hecate. (...) It's tougher than it looks to create a world that is faithful to Shakespeare's original while also feeling modern and real. (...) While there are echoes here and there of Shakespeare's language (which Don Bartlett, who translated the novel from the Norwegian, has handled well), Nesbo is less interested in the original's verbal texture than he is in adapting its plot and delving into the moral choices confronting its characters. In the end, he offers a dark but ultimately hopeful Macbeth , one suited to our own troubled times" - James Shapiro, The New York Times Book Review





, one suited to our own troubled times" - "(I)t neither offers a contemporary response to its source nor entirely succeeds as a beat-for-beat update. (...) Nesbø's prose, as efficiently translated by Don Bartlett, alternates between the matter-of-fact and uneasy attempts at Shakespearean grandeur and poetry (.....) When Nesbø has the courage to move away from his source, the narrative and characters feel liberated. (...) Ultimately, this will appeal to Nesbø's substantial and loyal readership and admirers of the Hogarth series who want to see how this notoriously tricky play has been tackled." - Alexander Larman, The Observer





"Nesbo is best known for his ferociously successful ‘Harry Hole’ series. His version of Macbeth has many of the same qualities -- strong, unsubtle characters, a driving narrative packed with set-piece action sequences and a surreal, cartoonish quality that often has more to do with Gotham City than Glasgow. Whatever the novel may lack in psychological subtlety, it more than makes up in shoot-outs. (...) Nesbo has produced a sprawling, often confusing thriller which may not have a great deal to do with Shakespeare's play but at least bursts with a rude imaginative vigour of its own. A for effort, then, and indeed for prolixity." - Andrew Taylor, The Spectator





"To help the Scottish play's heaping doses of mayhem go down, the author makes some crafty choices. (...) On the whole, though, Nesbo manages the balancing act of being true to the original play without slighting his own interests as a writer: bleak settings, loyalty (or the lack thereof) among crooks, clever escapes from tight spots, the affinities between policemen and the criminals they chase." - Dennis Drabelle, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

Jo Nesbø's Macbeth is a volume in the Hogarth Shakespeare-series, which: "sees Shakespeare's works retold by acclaimed and bestselling novelists of today"; it's the only volume to date which shares its title with that of the original it is based on.

Nesbø's re-imagines Shakespeare's play in a grimy (not specified as such but pretty obviously) Scottish city in the early 1970s, complete with high unemployment, rampant drug use, and a city administration and police force riddled with corruption. With the death of Chief Commissioner Kenneth, who had consolidated and wielded power absolutely there seems to be the possibility of a new dawn, with an outsider brought in to clean things up (and there's a lot to clean up).

The newcomer is Duncan, the son of a bishop, and the head of Organized Crime in Capitol, the much finer (and safer) country-capital:

It had been a surprising appointment because Duncan didn't come from the old school of politically pragmatic officers, but from the new generation of well educated police administrators who supported reforms, transparency, modernization and the fight against corruption -- which the majority of the town's elected get-rich-quick politicians did not.

"I fear he's hooked. Not so strange; maybe, after all, it's the world's most addictive dope."

"Power ?"

"Yes, but not the type that comes in powder form. Real power. I didn't think that he would be hooked quite so quickly. He's already managed to divest himself of any emotions that tie him to morality and humanity; now power is his new and only lover. You heard the radio interview the other day. The brat wants to become mayor."

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 June 2020

About the Author :

Norwegian author Jo Nesbø was born in 1960.

