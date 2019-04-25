Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Fox and Dr. Shimamura



Christine Wunnicke



German title: Der Fuchs und Dr. Shimamura

Translated by Philip Boehm

B : decent little exploration of cultural differences and workings of the mind

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Die Zeit A 19/5/2015 Ulrich Rüdenauer

From the Reviews :

"Christine Wunnicke (...) ist mit ihrem Dr. Shimamura ein kleines Meisterstück gelungen: Nicht nur von der Geburt der Klinik wird hier aus fremder Perspektive erzählt, sondern auch vom Sich-Verlorengehen in den Lücken des Wissens und vom langsamen Verschwinden aus dem eigenen Körper und der eigenen Zeit -- und das alles in einer verführerischen Sprache, die Zwischentöne kennt und Esprit besitzt." - Ulrich Rüdenauer, Die Zeit

The Dr. Shimamura who is the central figure in Christine Wunnicke's novel is an historical figure -- Shimamura Shun'ichi (島邨俊一), who lived 1862 to 1923 and was leading figure of early Japanese neurology. The novel begins near the end of his life, in 1922, but moves back and forth between earlier experiences and the last years of his life, spent in a long and withdrawn retirement surrounded by and attended to by four women: his wife, Sachiko, the daughter of his mentor; her mother, Yukiko; his own mother, Hanako; and a maidservant, Sei -- whom he: "sometimes called Anna but more often Luise" (and who he had brought with him when he retired from the Kyoto asylum he had headed, "as kind of a memento, and because no one there knew for sure whether she was a patient or one of the nurses").

It's a strange household of slow decline -- Shimamura's clothes, like everything else, slowly wearing out -- and rituals -- like a bucket of water brought to him daily, whose purpose he doesn't understand.

Shimamura's mother has been working on writing a biography of sorts of her son for years -- originally planned as a Festschrift that had since:

degenerated into a kind of bildungsroman, which in turn evolved into a family saga. And that had bogged down in a pile of lies. And suddenly what Hanako had were her own memoirs, in which her only son Shun'ichi was a marginal figure, even though he was clearly in the center of her life.

"In our house," said Sachiko Shimamura, "everyone has gotten used to hiding things, mostly under the floor, and everyone know where the things are hidden and fingers them in secret."

"As long as he's on edge," said Sachiko, "he won't lose his will to live.

At first glance they appeared amazingly healthy. In Tokyo, even in Matsue, the insane were much more insane. They also received more visitors.

"The analytic conversation as a healing method for traumatic hysteria," he wrote to the imperial commission, "is of little use for Japan, as it contradicts our sense of politeness, and besides it takes too long."

M.A.Orthofer, 25 April 2019

See Index of German literature

About the Author :

German author Christine Wunnicke was born in 1966.

