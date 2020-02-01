Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - drama

Woe from Wit



by

Alexander Griboedov



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

A Verse Comedy in Four Acts

Russian title: Горе от ума

Translated by Betsy Hulick

With an Introduction by Angela Brintlinger

Previously translated as Gore ot Ouma by Nicholas Benardaky (1857), The Misfortune of Being Clever by S. W. Pring (1914), Wit Works Woe by Bernard Pares (1933), Chatsky (in Four Russian Plays) by Joshua Cooper (1972), The Woes of Wit by Alan Shaw (1992), Distress from Cleverness by Beatrice Yusem (1993), and Woe from Wit by Mary Hobson (2005)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : very good fun; lively if free translation

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Woe from Wit is a four-act play, covering a single day, from early morning to deep into the night. It is set in the Moscow household of Pavel Afanasyevich Famusov, an important government official, who has a seventeen-year-old daughter, Sophie; his wife -- Sophie's mother -- died when she was just a year old. Famusov's secretary, Aleksei Molchalin, also lives in the house with them -- and is Sophie's (secret) beau.

The play begins in the morning, with Sophie's maid Liza standing watch in front of her mistress's room -- because Molchalin has spent the night there. It's not quite as shocking as it sounds (or as one might hope): as Sophie then explains to Liza, all that happened was that:

He took my hand and looked into my eyes

and now and then broke out in heartfelt sighs;

no word escaped him that could give offense,

but all was courtesy and diffidence;

and so we sat there with our hands entwined

till sunrise.

Without the help of my good offices

you'd still be drudging in the provinces.

Can any man remain

in Moscow without softening of the brain,

incessantly attending suppers, dinners, balls ?

First, I'd say: practice more civility.

And mind your property, it's been neglected.

And join the civil service: get connected.

Why can't I sometimes let my judgment go,

and be as brainless as that sycophant,

Molchalin ?

CHATSKY

I'd go through fire for you !



SOPHIE

But would you burn ? I doubt it.

But just suppose a young man should appear

who has no use for rank, or office, who prefers

to study, to engage with men long dead,

to learn the best of what's been thought and said,

or, more, is urged by promptings of the heart

to the creation of enduring art,

they raise the hue and cry: Help ! Fire !

He's a dreamer, dreams are dangerous !

Uniforms ! That's what they admire !

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 April 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of literature from Russia

See Index of Drama books

See Index of Books Written Before 1900

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Russian author Alexander Griboedov (А. С. Грибоедов) lived ca.1795 to 1829.

- Return to top of the page -