saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 August 2020

1 August: New Mo Yan book | Milan Kundera's private library to MZK | Imaginary Interviews review


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 August 2020 - Saturday

New Mo Yan book | Milan Kundera's private library to MZK
Imaginary Interviews review

       New Mo Yan book

       As, for example, Wu Yan reports at CGTN, Mo Yan publishes first book after winning Nobel Prize in literature.
       Yes, it's been a while -- he won the prize in 2012 -- but now 晚熟的人 -- the title translated (on the cover) as 'A Late Bloomer' --, a collection of twelve novellas, is apparently out (though I couldn't find a listing at the People's Literature Publishing House-site yet).
       No word yet when we can expect an English translation, but I imagine there will be one, sooner rather than later.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Milan Kundera's private library to MZK

       They've announced that Milan Kundera is donating his private library to the Moravská Zemská Knihovna -- the Moravian Regional Library -- in Brno; see also, for example, Ruth Fraňková's Q & A with library director Tomáš Kubíček at Radio Prague International, “It shows his deep roots” – Kundera gifts book collection to library in native Brno

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Imaginary Interviews review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of André Gide's wartime collection of Imaginary Interviews.

       I have a weakness for books in dialogue, so of course this was hard to pass up.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


