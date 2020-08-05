

the complete review - fiction

No Room at the Morgue



by

Jean-Patrick Manchette



French title: Morgue pleine

Translated by Alyson Waters

With an Afterword by Howard A. Rodman

Our Assessment:



B+ : basic P.I. novel, but with the Manchette touch

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 15/5/2020 .

From the Reviews :

"Manchette plays this story for ironic humor, which might distress the many fans who know him for the symphonic sessions of assassination and gunplay in such masterpieces as The Prone Gunman and The Mad and the Bad. But even a lesser Manchette remains essential reading." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Almost all of Jean-Patrick Manchette novel's are hard, fast stand-alones, with carnage to a brutal, dark end, but No Room at the Morgue is a stab at something slightly different. It introduces Eugène Tarpon, a policeman who pretty much lost it, professionally and personally, when he: "killed a kid, who was merely throwing paving stones, with a grenade to his face" at a protest in the line of duty; even now: "everyone knew that in Saint-Brieuc ...". His name, face, and story are familiar to most of those he encounters, with the dark shadow of the guilt he feels accompanying him, his cross to bear, lugged through the entire novel.

After leaving the police Tarpon set up as a private investigator -- and No Room at the Morgue is Manchette's foray into trying to start his own PI-series, with the same protagonist; perhaps predictably, he only managed one more installment, Que d'os ! (1976; not yet translated).

Running the business out of his apartment, Tarpon's attempts at coming across like a professional are little more than half-hearted; he has his business card -- yellowing, with its edges curling in -- tacked to the door of his fifth-floor walk-up, but doesn't even have a nameplate at the building entrance ("But why bother ? Today everyone telephones first"). He has been at it for less than year, but he has not been successful as a P.I., and he's close to the breaking point, his money running out -- and a lot due in a month and a half. A possible lifeline -- a former colleague who is now in the private security business offers him a job -- is a compromise too far for him, so basically he's set to pack it all in and head back to mom's house in the countryside. He packs his bags and makes the necessary arrangements -- not that there's much to do -- , and sets his sights on a 7:50 AM train the next day, getting nicely plastered as the day progresses.

He can't make good his escape quite that easily. First, the doorbell rings: a potential client asking for help -- but Tarpon just can't deal with it. Then, at midnight, the doorbell rings again, and this time the person who shows up at his doorstep is considerably more insistent. An attractive young woman is turning to him in her desperation: she came home to find her roommate Griselda's throat slit and she hasn't gone to the police because she knows it doesn't look good:

They're going to lock me up. I'm the perfect fall girl. My fingerprints are everywhere, even on the knife that belongs to me, and I got blood all over me.

I'm looking for someone so I can destroy him. I'm prepared to destroy several people if necessary. You don't amuse me. Your existence is merely a burden to me.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 August 2020

:

About the Author :

French author Jean-Patrick Manchette lived 1942 to 1995.

