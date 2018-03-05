

Ivory Pearl



by

Jean-Patrick Manchette



French title: La Princesse du sang

First published posthumously, in 1996, and in an expanded edition in 2005

Translated by Donald Nicholson-Smith

With an Introduction by the author's son, Doug Headline

With an Afterword by Gary Indiana

With a: 'Brief Chronology of 1989-1995'

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 5/3/2018 .

From the Reviews :

"The included author notes suggest how it all might have ended. Noir fans won’t want to miss this one." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Ivory Pearl was the novel Jean-Patrick Manchette was working on at the time of his death, the first in what was meant to be an ambitious series, but he was unable to complete it and it was first published, in its unfinished form, posthumously. This edition includes the text as far as it goes -- 150 basically complete pages -- and then 'The Rest of the Story' in very summary form ("taken from the author's working notes"), as well as a useful Introduction by Manchette's son, Doug Headline.

So, readers aren't left entirely hanging: it's not like the story -- at least to the extent of 'what happens' -- comes to an abrupt halt. The writer's notes fill in what else happens, and, more or less, the outcome. Somewhat surprisingly, it doesn't actually feel quite so important to know what happens: instead, this is (again) a demonstration that what matters in a Manchette novel isn't so much what happens in toto but rather bit by bit, and how that is presented. Resolution isn't the end-all in Manchette's writing -- and presumably even less so here, with an eye towards future volumes; so also the book was supposed to end where:

A sort of epilogue will tell what's going to happen to the characters over the next thirty years, although a good many areas of obscurity will remain.

She wanted to become a professional photographer. She dreamt of meeting Robert Capa. She had an alarming predilection for images of dead bodies.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 April 2018

French author Jean-Patrick Manchette lived 1942 to 1995.

