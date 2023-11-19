

the complete review - fiction

Skeletons in the Closet



by

Jean-Patrick Manchette



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Que d'os !

Translated by Alyson Waters

Que d'os ! was made into the film Pour la peau d'un flic in 1981, directed by and starring Alain Delon

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : solid PI novel, if not quite top-form Manchette

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 19/11/2023 Sarah Weinman

From the Reviews :

"Skeletons in the Closet, originally published in 1976 and newly translated by Alyson Waters, is up there with his brutal best. (...) Tarpon, as usual, realizes the only way out of a violent situation is by bulldozing through its messy, bloody center" - Sarah Weinman, The New York Times Book Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Jean-Patrick Manchette introduced former cop turned private investigator Eugène Tarpon in No Room at the Morgue, and Skeletons in the Closet is another Tarpon-novel -- the only other one, as Manchette did not continue (t)his PI-series.

Skeletons in the Closet begins with a referral, a police officer actually sending a case over to Tarpon. The officer notes: "I thought of you because it's an odd case", which might already be a good warning sign to Tarpon -- as is the officer's observation that what the client is asking: "is impossible"". The client -- Tarpon lets himself be talked into taking the case -- is Marthe Pigot, whose blind daughter, Philippine, has disappeared without a word, and she wants to find her.

Business hasn't been good at the Tarpon Agency ("In truth, I'd hardly worked for five weeks"), but he is also already working on another case: a Mr.Jude who wants to know which of his employees has been stealing from him. The prime suspect is Albert Pérez, whom Tarpon tails, and who is clearly involved in something -- but maybe not mere petty office theft .....

No sooner is he investigating the Philippine Pigot disappearance when someone comes to visit Tarpon, to convince him to drop his investigation, explaining that Philippine "didn't disappear. She split from home"; he even brings Tarpon a letter -- in braille, of course -- from the young woman. It sounds a bit iffy to Tarpon, and the scene that unfolds when Tarpon wants to call the police about the situation make clear that there's more going on here. And when Tarpon then heads to meet Madame Pigot it becomes really clear, as Skeletons in the Closet takes a sharp and very violent turn.

Tarpon is suddenly a quite wanted man, and basically is on the run -- but that doesn't mean he gives up the chase. Part of the problem he faces, however, is that not only are there some bad guys after him but also, as one of the few people he can turn to tells him: "There isn't a single cop you can trust right now". He, too realizes, as things proceed:

It was obvious to me that I was fucked and I thought about the situation with a certain amused curiosity.

It was an excellent plan; carrying out was the only problem.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 December 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

IMDb page

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Jean-Patrick Manchette lived 1942 to 1995.

- Return to top of the page -