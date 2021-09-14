

The N'Gustro Affair



by

Jean-Patrick Manchette



French title: L'affaire N'Gustro

Translated by Donald Nicholson-Smith

With an Introduction by Gary Indiana

The N'Gustro Affair opens with a brief section of: "Various opinions of Henri Butron in the weeks following his death, and the first chapter then describes the last minutes of his life. Yes, right from the get-go Manchette hammers home that his protagonist -- and Henri Butron is the central figure in the novel -- got himself killed; the novel then circles (way) back and follows the course that led him to that point. Conveniently, Butron had been speaking into a small tape recorder in his final hours, and his killers take the tape with them, giving it to the man they answer to, Marshal George Clemenceau Oufiri, who then listens to it; most of the novel then alternates between chapters consisting of Butron's taped testimony and Oufiri and his cohorts in their villa retreat.

Butron's death is an assassination that is staged, without much effort or conviction, as a suicide. The killers don't have to be too concerned about any serious investigation into it: the authorities are obviously complicit, and willing to go along with the story -- the assassin making a telephone call when the deed is done to let them know: "'Butron has just committed suicide,' he announces. 'You can come.'" and waiting for the police before disappearing into the night. Butron was obviously mixed up in something that made him an inconvenience to all involved -- but, beyond the mention of his having played a part "in the N'Gustro affair", Manchette takes his time in getting to that.

Manchette presents a portrait of an amoral low-life, looking out only for himself -- though not always wisely, preferring to take risks, lashing out, and getting involved in shady dealings rather than even going through the motions of walking the straight and narrow, even when that would make things so much easier, even for himself. A doctor's son, he loathed and rebelled against his father's limited bourgeois existence. If not without some promise -- as a child: "His teachers considered him intelligent and assiduous, if somewhat dull" -- he indifferently strayed off any possible academic track. He maintained: "I'd always read voraciously. I could've been brilliant had I cared to be, but I didn't". (There are the occasional flashes of more traditional kinds of ambition later on, Butron aspiring to be a writer, and then trying his hand at writing screenplays, but they don't come to much.)

The recording Butron made isn't a straightforward confession -- Butron feels no guilt about anything he's done -- but is revealing, all the way back to his wayward youth. He seems to take pride in his careless indifference, even as his actions also land him in jail and force him into a stint in the army. Then the money he inherited after the death of his father allowed him to live in relative comfort and without too much worry about earning a regular salary for a while.

Even as a teen he affected a nihilistic attitude -- "Life is absurd" -- and was not attracted to any of the movements of the times: "God does not exist and Marxism is a con". His philosophy hardens over time:

The only thing I had yet to understand in order to be a free man was that ideals are not real, and it was at this time that I understood that. Only sex and money were real. And for that matter if you had money you had sex, so long as you were young. And I was young, so only money was real.

For my part, though, I was fascinated and don't mind saying so. To see the riches civilization had created was amazing, but at the same time, so was the poverty of existence. When I say poverty of existence I am not talking about commodities. I myself, for instance, had everything I wanted -- car, dishwasher, and all that. Or at least I had everything I needed. Stuff to show off to girls picked up and electrical appliances for convenience on the rare occasions when I had to eat at home. By "poverty of existence" what I mean is the degree to which life is shit. It is astonishing how shitty life is.

Things were looking up. Myself, I believed utterly in the idea. How tenacious illusions can be ! But then, were these really illusions ? It was hard to rid myself of the idea that hidden forces were at work.

"In the end," observed Captain Jumbo, "perhaps he didn't understand anything. Perhaps there was no need to kill him."

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 September 2021

About the Author :

French author Jean-Patrick Manchette lived 1942 to 1995.

