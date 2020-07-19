the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

In The New York Times Adriana Balsamo reports on The Book Review in Quarantine, as the staff of The New York Times Book Review have been locked out of their offices the past few months -- and hence currently don't have that convenient place to receive all their galleys and then divvy them up:
“In the first week that we left the office, 167 packages of books arrived on the desk that no one was there to open or look at,” said Pamela Paul, the editor of the Book Review.
The sending of physical galleys (and finished books) has been generally disrupted; I receive a fraction of the number The New York Times does under the best of circumstances, but in recent months the usual flow -- an average of eight or nine titles a week (437 in 2019) -- has become a mere trickle (6 physical copies in all of April, 11 in May, 10 in June, 11 so far this month (but only two in the last two weeks ...)).
It's a nightmare: while publishers are quite good about getting out electronic galleys, I find it nearly impossible to review off of those.
Much as I miss physical copies -- and, god, do I miss them --, I have, however, never found that:
Despite the adage “Don’t judge a book by its cover,” there’s actually a lot that editors can pick up from a printed book.
It often arrives with press materials that provide context, and its cover — whether finished or temporary — can convey a strong message from the publishers.
Blurbs from other authors and notable people situate the book in a larger cultural conversation.
Strong messages from publishers ?
Blurbs ?
Sure, these and similar publicity-copy do have some entertainment value -- you'll often see examples made fun of on Twitter etc. ... -- but surely they shouldn't/can't possibly affect review-coverage in any way, shape, or form .....
Good, however, to hear re. the NYTBR -- except for that use of the past tense ... ? -- that:
“It didn’t matter what publisher the galley came from, how big, how small, whether you’d heard of the author or hadn’t, the book was going to get a fair shake,” said Tina Jordan, the deputy editor of the Book Review.
At Scroll.in Abhay K makes the case that: Kalidasa was an early practitioner of ecopoetry, a genre that the world is waking up to now, concluding that: "Kalidasa's genius lies in bringing together ecological with sensual and creating everlasting sensual ecopoetry".
Apparently: "Ecopoetry is the new buzzword" (disclaimer: I am unfamiliar with it) -- and, hey, it's a worthy cause, and anything that gets the Kalidasa-word (and Kalidasa's words) out has a lot going for it.
(Several translations of some of Kalidasa's work are under review at the complete review.)
Latvian Literature reports on the 46 project proposals for translations from the Latvian -- 23 each by publishers and translators -- that will receive financial support totaling €96,536.
Good to see a few of these translations will be into English -- even if they are very few (three) and all with UK-based publishers (i.e. likely not so readily available in the US when they do come out).
Admirable, too, that they're subsidizing translations into languages including Mongolian and Faroese.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Karin Boye's 1934 novel, Crisis, just out in English from Norvik Press.
Boye is one of those author whose reputation -- especially abroad -- is dominated by a single work.
In her case it's the classic Kallocain -- recently also published in a new translation, by David McDuff, in the Penguin Classics-series; see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.co.uk; it does not appear to be available in the US yet, where the standard translation is Gustaf Lannestock's, from the University of Wisconsin Press; see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com.
Crisis certainly suggests, however, that more of her prose deserves to be translated.
(Her Complete Poems have been available from Bloodaxe for a while and are certainly also recommended.)