Portuguese title: Memorial de Aires

Translated and with an Introduction by Helen Caldwell

Also translated by Robert L. Scott-Buccleuch as The Wager (1990)

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian* . 25/2/2005 Alfred Hickling Neue Zürcher Zeitung . 30/1/2010 Thomas Sträter

[* review of a different translation]

From the Reviews :

"The narrative is presented as journal entries of sometimes staggering inconsequentiality (...) while what direct action there is gets eked out in parsimonious, stiff-jointed prose. Yet for all the downbeat philosophising, De Assis's mundane meditations on age and missed opportunity accrue a sombre musicality of their own, like a slow, rheumatic march towards the tomb." - Alfred Hickling, The Guardian





"Es ist eine Meditation über das Alter und die Jugend. Dem Genre des intimen Tagebuchs geschuldet, geschieht recht wenig in der Residenzstadt Rio de Janeiro. Besuche, Spaziergänge, Ausflüge in die kaiserliche Sommerfrische Petrópolis, Abendgesellschaften, ein wenig Politik, unterbrochen von Mussestunden, die dem pensionierten Botschaftsrat Aires genügend Zeit zur Reflexion geben. In mildes Licht der Ironie getaucht, reihen sich Alltagsbeobachtungen, Gespräche, Konfessionen in lockerer Folge zu einem wehmütigen Blick auf das Erdentreiben, das trotz dem Lokalkolorit sich auch in einer europäischen Metropole ereignen könnte." - Thomas Sträter, Neue Zürcher Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

As Machado notes in a brief Foreword to this novel, he had already mentioned Counselor Ayres' Memorial -- Ayres' diaries -- in his previous novel, Esau and Jacob (which also features the character). As Helen Caldwell notes in her Translator's Introduction, the Portuguese title of the novel, Memorial de Ayres (also: Memorial de Aires): "means both Ayres' memorial (of and to himself) and Ayres' notebook or diary" -- and that is indeed exactly what the novel is. The novel is in diary-form, beginning in early 1888, starting exactly a year after the sixty-two-year-old Ayres' return from Europe and his retirement from the diplomatic service; Machado suggests these parts of the diary: "relating to the two years 1888-1889, if pruned of certain incidents, descriptions, and reflections, could present a connected narrative that might hold some interest". (Machado ends his Foreword with the nicely put: "The rest will appear some day, if some day comes"; alas, he died that year, and so some day never came.)

Ayres spent most of his career -- "thirty-odd years" -- abroad, but settles back in Brazil: "Here I am, here I live, here I shall die". The diary entries selected to open the novel are from a day that has both some reflection -- it is the one-year anniversary of his return to Brazil -- as well as also setting the action into motion, as his widowed sister Rita sends a note asking him to join her the next day at the cemetery, to visit the family tomb. Dutifully he joins her -- and, while there they see a young woman, Fidelia, whom Ayres is quite taken by. (Oddly, he had apparently just met her a few days earlier at Rita's, and even spoken with her for a few minutes, but she didn't make that much of an impression there; Rita had to remind him of the encounter; it suggests that Ayres is as much taken by context (specifically the surroundings of loss) as the woman herself.)

Fidelia is a young widow. Learning that, Ayres, in a playful mood, argues she will marry again. Rita is adamant that she won't:

She won't marry. It is enough to know the circumstances of her marriage, the life they had together, and her grief when she was widowed.

I cannot leave off writing the Memorial ! Here I am again with the pen in my hand. Truly, it gives a certain pleasure to pour out on paper things that want to come out of the head by way of memory and reflection.

If I were writing a novel I would strike the pages of the 12th and 22nd of this month. A work of fiction would not permit such an equivalence of events.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 July 2020

University of California Press publicity page

Métailié publicity page

About the Author :

Brazilian author Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis lived 1839 to 1908.

