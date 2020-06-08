Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Esau and Jacob



Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis



Portuguese title: Esaú e Jacó

Translated by Elizabeth Lowe

Edited and with Foreword by Dain Borges

With an Afterword by Carlos Felipe Moisés

Previously translated by Helen Caldwell (1965)

Our Assessment:



B : many clever bits and writing, but lumbers along

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Telegraph* . 20/1/1966 Robert Baldick The NY Rev. of Books . 18/7/2002 Michael Wood The NY Times Book Rev. . 26/11/2000 Jenny McPhee Sunday Times* . 6/2/1966 Frederic Raphael The Times* . 20/1/1966 . TLS* . 17/2/1966 Jean Franco

*: Refers to a different translation than the one under review here.



Review Consensus :



No consensus, and many rather underwhelmed



From the Reviews :

"Alas, the story is a heavy allegory on the human condition (.....) All the principal characters express themselves in ornate aphorisms, and their physical activity seems to be confined to flower-arrangement." - Robert Baldick, Daily Telegraph





"In a subtle parody of bourgeois life in Brazil at the time, the twins' trials are recorded by the distinguished Aires, who is unaware of the damning portrait he is painting of his country's culture, society and politics. Nevertheless -- and herein lies the author's genius -- Aires' story is riddled with the eloquent utterances of great truths. Elizabeth Lowe's elegant translation is accompanied by interesting and informative essays about the author and his work." - Jenny McPhee, The New York Times Book Review





"The amiable tone of Machado de Assis's book, his self-deprecating apostrophes to the reader and his polite humour make one hope for a masterpiece, but I found too much asked of my sympathy. (...) It is strictly for those who must read Brazilian fiction." - Frederic Raphael, Sunday Times





read Brazilian fiction." - "The tale is flimsy whether viewed as it stands or, if we are to believe the translator, as an allegory of Brazil's history, but it is redeemed by the author's modernity of outlook and his lightness of touch." - The Times





"Esau and Jacob is thus a political fable which though about Brazilian society can be applied to the political game in any liberal democracy. Indeed all through the novel the frivolity and senselessness of political partisanship is brought out (.....) One of her virtues as a translator is a liveliness of style; her chief defect is a muddled effusiveness which is far from the clear irony of the original" - Jean Franco, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Esau and Jacob does feature twins, but their names are Pedro and Paulo -- and the story does not mirror the biblical one about birthright. They are born to a wealthy, important Brazilian family, their father Santos having quickly put his humble beginnings behind him -- "He earned a lot quickly, and he made others lose it" --, while by the time they were born their beautiful mother:

Natividade mingled in the highest circles of the time. She had just become a part of society, with such art that she seemed to have been born there. [...] She was written about in the newspapers, she belonged to that dozen planetary names who shine amid the plebeian stars. Her husband was a capitalist and director of a bank.

One promised health, the other winning a case, and often they were able to deliver, because they lacked neither talent nor luck.

They were at the time living a great distance from each other, but opinion united them.

The only difference between them was about the meaning of the reform, which for Pedro was an act of justice and for Paulo was the beginning of the revolution.

Both supported the republic, but Paulo wanted more republic in it, and Pedro thought there was enough and to spare.

Whoever did not see that, saw nothing. Cascades of ideas, inventions, concessions poured out each day, with the loud, flashy promise of making contos of réis, hundreds of contos, thousands, thousands of thousands, millions and millions of contos of réis. All financial paper, that is, stocks, rolled out fresh and eternal from the printing presses.

That done, Aires got into bed, mumbled an ode of Horace and closed his eyes. This did not help him sleep. He tried then a page of his Cervantes, another from Erasmus, closed his eyes again, until he slept. He slept little.

If Aires followed his inclinations, and I his, neither he would continue to walk, nor would I start this chapter. We would remain in the previous one, without ever finishing it. But there is nothing in memory that lasts, if some more forceful event claims our attention, and a simple donkey made Carmen and her song disappear.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 June 2020

About the Author :

Brazilian author Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis lived 1839 to 1908.

