The Mystery of Henri Pick



by

David Foenkinos



French title: Le mystère Henri Pick

Translated by Sam Taylor

Le mystère Henri Pick was made into a film in 2019, directed by Rémi Bezançon

Our Assessment:



B : airy fluff -- but works very well for much of the novel, before trying to be too cute in the end

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Express . 24/4/2016 Marianne Payot The Guardian A 22/5/2020 Laura Wilson Süddeutsche Zeitung . 22/5/2017 Franziska Wolffheim

From the Reviews :

"Malicieux, enlevé, divertissant... Difficile de faire la fine bouche, le nouveau roman de David Foenkinos est une réussite. (...) Foenkinos, brocardant une époque où la forme l'emporte sur le fond, de croquer à loisir les moeurs du petit monde des livres, tout en jouant des gammes sur la fragilité des couples et la vulnérabilité de l'amour." - Marianne Payot, L'Express





"Written in a deceptively simple style, and with a beguiling mixture of conundrum and satire -- Foenkinos clearly enjoys poking fun at the French literary establishment -- this book is light, funny and erudite: a delight." - Laura Wilson, The Guardian





"Das geheime Leben des Monsieur Pick ist zweifellos von vorn bis hinten konstruiert, die Charaktere sind schablonenhaft und die Dialoge mitunter hölzern. Aber eine kurzweilige Story über den Buchmarkt zu schreiben ist Foenkinos gelungen." - Franziska Wolffheim, Süddeutsche Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

The Mystery of Henri Pick begins with the story of the Richard Brautigan-inspired "library of rejected books", the Brautigan Library, where authors can leave their rejected and never published manuscripts. In Foenkinos' novel a French librarian, Jean-Pierre Grouvec, establishes a similar library in Crozon, in Brittany, in 1992, and for about a decade, until his death, it enjoys some success. He even hires an assistant, Magali Croze, who eventually takes over the library and the collection of rejected manuscripts.

It is while visiting her parents, who live locally, that editor Delphine Despero stumbles on the now itself largely forgotten collection. She works at renowned publisher Grasset and does well there; Foenkinos has her have been the: "one who discovered Laurent Binet's extraordinary first novel, HHhH". Another author she discovered was Frédéric Koskas, whose The Bathtub she also published -- but which was a flop. Nevertheless, she and Frédéric became a couple, and she takes him with him when she goes to spend her summer holidays with her parents.

They're enchanted by the collection of failed books -- even more failed than Frédéric's which, after all, at least got published (and by a prestigious publisher at that) -- and then thrilled to stumble upon what Delphine is immediately ready to call: "a masterpiece". No, regrettably not: "Masturbation and Sushi, an erotic ode to raw fish". The novel that catches Delphine's editor-eye is The Last Hours of a Love Affair, recounting the final moments of a love affair and counterposing that with the "death throes" of Pushkin. Its unlikely author is a local, recently deceased: Henri Pick, who had run a local pizzeria for some forty years.

Delphine is determined to publish the book, and signs it up for Grasset. There's quickly some buzz about the mysterious title -- as: "Delphine had realized that the best way to publicize the novel was to talk about it as little as possible, to let a feeling of mystery surround it". She convinces the sales reps to get on board, and The Last Hours of a Love Affair is launched as Grasset's lead spring title (released at the time, rather than during the fall rentrée littéraire, since that launch-period was: "too competitive and overcrowded"). Of course, it becomes a publishing sensation.

Unsurprisingly, a big part of its success comes down the unusual circumstances surrounding it:

While readers did enjoy Pick's novel, it was above all the story behind it that moved them. It echoed the fantasy of being someone else, the unsuspected superhero, the ordinary-seeming man whose secret is that he possesses an imperceptible literary sensibility.

In the United States, the novel would come out under the title The Unwanted Book: a surprising choice, since it referred more to the story of the book's publication than the text itself, but tangible proof that our era was edging towards a complete domination of form over substance.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 July 2020

About the Author :

