the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

1 June 2020
1 June:
IBAI Q & A | International Booker Prize | Notebooks: 1970-2003 review
1 June 2020
- Monday
IBAI Q & A | International Booker Prize | Notebooks: 1970-2003 review
IBAI Q & A
At Scroll.in Kanishka Gupta has a Q & A: "with two of the founders of the Independent Bookshops Association of India, Leonard Fernandes and Raman Shresta", in Six indie bookstores have founded an association of bookshops. What do they hope to achieve ?
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
International Booker Prize
At Cherwell Sam Millward is (sort of) In Conversation with Ted Hodgkinson, the chair of the International Booker Prize.
They've announced the shortlist for this but delayed the announcement of the winner until later in the summer.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Notebooks: 1970-2003 review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Murray Bail's Notebooks: 1970-2003.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
