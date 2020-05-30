the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
1 June 2020

1 June: IBAI Q & A | International Booker Prize | Notebooks: 1970-2003 review


1 June 2020 - Monday

IBAI Q & A | International Booker Prize | Notebooks: 1970-2003 review

       IBAI Q & A

       At Scroll.in Kanishka Gupta has a Q & A: "with two of the founders of the Independent Bookshops Association of India, Leonard Fernandes and Raman Shresta", in Six indie bookstores have founded an association of bookshops. What do they hope to achieve ?

       International Booker Prize

       At Cherwell Sam Millward is (sort of) In Conversation with Ted Hodgkinson, the chair of the International Booker Prize.
       They've announced the shortlist for this but delayed the announcement of the winner until later in the summer.

       Notebooks: 1970-2003 review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Murray Bail's Notebooks: 1970-2003.

