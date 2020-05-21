the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 May 2020

21 May: Emma Ramadan Q & A | A New Sun Rises Over the Old Land review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 May 2020 - Thursday

Emma Ramadan Q & A | A New Sun Rises Over the Old Land review

       Emma Ramadan Q & A

       At the World Literature Today weblog Veronica Esposito has a Q & A with the translator, in Weird, Funny, Delicious Books Wanted: A Conversation with Emma Ramadan.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       A New Sun Rises Over the Old Land review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of A Novel of Sihanouk's Cambodia, Suon Sorin's 1961 novel, A New Sun Rises Over the Old Land, a rare translation from the Khmer, recently out from NUS Press (as in: National University of Singapore, now also distributed in the US by the University of Chicago Press).

       How few translations into English from Khmer are there ? So few that the Publishers Weekly Translation Database doesn't even bother listing Khmer/Cambodian as an option -- i.e. finds none for the whole covered period (2008 through 2020) .....

       Among the books I've acquired in the last year are Soth Polin's L'anarchiste -- see the La Table Ronde publicity page -- and Patrick Deville's Kampuchéa -- see the Seuil publicity page. But obviously, what I really want/need now is Khun Srun's L'accusé -- see the Les éditions du Sonneur publicity page --; there's also a translated-into-English bit (by Madeleine Thien, from (sigh ...) the French translation), at Brick.
       Meanwhile, see also Teri Shaffer Yamada's informative essay, The Impact of Censorship on Modern Cambodian Literature.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 May 2020)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2020 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links