the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of A Novel of Sihanouk's Cambodia, Suon Sorin's 1961 novel, A New Sun Rises Over the Old Land, a rare translation from the Khmer, recently out from NUS Press (as in: National University of Singapore, now also distributed in the US by the University of Chicago Press).
How few translations into English from Khmer are there ?
So few that the Publishers WeeklyTranslation Database doesn't even bother listing Khmer/Cambodian as an option -- i.e. finds none for the whole covered period (2008 through 2020) .....
Among the books I've acquired in the last year are Soth Polin's L'anarchiste -- see the La Table Ronde publicity page -- and Patrick Deville's Kampuchéa -- see the Seuil publicity page.
But obviously, what I really want/need now is Khun Srun's L'accusé -- see the Les éditions du Sonneur publicity page --; there's also a translated-into-English bit (by Madeleine Thien, from (sigh ...) the French translation), at Brick.
Meanwhile, see also Teri Shaffer Yamada's informative essay, The Impact of Censorship on Modern Cambodian Literature.