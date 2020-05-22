Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Bertrand Laverdure



Title: Readopolis
Author: Bertrand Laverdure
Genre: Novel
Written: 2008 (Eng. 2017)
Length: 254 pages
Original in: French

French tityle: Lectodôme

Translated by Oana Avasilichioaei

French tityle: Lectodôme

Translated by Oana Avasilichioaei

B : good fun, and quite a few clever bits to it

" Readopolis is a challenging, dispiriting, intellectual novel about reading and (or as) living, and about one reader's fervent -- if largely fantasied -- efforts to promote the best of Quebec literature while weeding out the worst. (...) The novel's form echoes the texture of Ghislain's omnivorous readerly consciousness by skipping between different genres and texts. (...) Ghislain bugged me. I struggled, too, with the novel's stylistic trait of non-sequitur; Ghislain often jumps from thought to thought in such a way that I couldn't follow the stream of consciousness or make much meaning across those jumps. And his fantasies of a jubilant new reading culture jarred against his distaste for the manuscripts he reviews. (...) But I celebrate two things in particular about Readopolis : its abundant and occasionally gorgeous use of metaphor (...) and its rapturous interlude -- presented literally as a footnote to the storyline -- of imagining the real-life Montreal literati all coming together to celebrate the international success of a (fictive) new novel." - Sarah Banting, Canadian Literature





"Difficile à résumer, véritable roman arc-en-ciel (correspondance, scénario de cinéma, parodie, microroman dans le roman, dialogues philosophiques), Lectodôme recourt à tout un arsenal narratif et de digressions nourrissantes. (...) Brillant, ludique, péremptoire à souhait, Lectodôme a tout pour installer Laverdure dans l'aile sécurisée des grands «malades» de littérature." - Christian Desmeules, Le Devoir

"Virtually plotless and told in a postmodern, hyper-self-reflexive manner that incorporates everything from email correspondence to mock screenplay dialogue to an extract from an imagined novella (complete with its own copyright page), Readopolis is a stylistically ebullient interrogation of the effect that literature has on the readers who consume it. (...) His novel is unlikely to appeal to a mass audience, but it testifies to the audacious energy and technical experimentation that continues to typify the literature coming out of la belle provence." - Steven W. Beattie, Quill & Quire

The complete review 's Review :

The central figure in Readopolis, Ghislain -- who also narrates much of the book -- is a truly, almost single-mindedly dedicated reader. He is a passionate consumer of literature, but also a professional, taking on the thankless task of reading manuscripts for publishers and evaluating them for, if he's lucky, the UNRQ-recommended rate of C$30.00 per manuscript (apparently since revised to 22.00 C$/hour), though he emphasizes: "it is not really work; it's a vocation, a calling". (Unsurprisingly, given the limited renumeration, he also has an evening job, as a Couche-Tard convenience store clerk .....)

Ghislain does take his reading seriously:

I don't dare entertain myself by reading. It's not out of snobbery; only a show of respect towards an activity that teaches us to live fully and to think. I belong to the cult of the devotees of the book.

DIDEROT: I am Diderot.

GHISLAIN: I am Ghislain the reader.

predicts the titles of books to come, books that will be published in the near future, within a maximum of five years. For fans of bibliophilic sites, he has literally become the Nostradamus of the publishing world.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 May 2020

See Index of Canadian literature

See Index of French literature

About the Author :

Canadian author Bertrand Laverdure was born in 1967.

