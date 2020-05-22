|
Our Assessment:
B : good fun, and quite a few clever bits to it
The complete review's Review:
The central figure in Readopolis, Ghislain -- who also narrates much of the book -- is a truly, almost single-mindedly dedicated reader.
He is a passionate consumer of literature, but also a professional, taking on the thankless task of reading manuscripts for publishers and evaluating them for, if he's lucky, the UNRQ-recommended rate of C$30.00 per manuscript (apparently since revised to 22.00 C$/hour), though he emphasizes: "it is not really work; it's a vocation, a calling".
(Unsurprisingly, given the limited renumeration, he also has an evening job, as a Couche-Tard convenience store clerk .....)
I don't dare entertain myself by reading. It's not out of snobbery; only a show of respect towards an activity that teaches us to live fully and to think. I belong to the cult of the devotees of the book.His particular passion is Quebecois literature, and there's something of the missionary to him: as a friend notes: "When it comes down to it, Ghislain is a sectarian, a Jehovah's Witness of the Quebecois book". As a reader for publishers he wants to contribute to the culture -- "I wanted to choose good books" --, hoping to have some influence in his small role, hoping to inject: "a dose of my tastes, which I believed to be sound, into the publishing program of a publishing house I admired". And Readopolis is both paean to and lament for underappreciated Quebecois literature: among Ghislain's ambitions is: "to recruit readers for the authors I had liked" -- and Readopolis is, in part, Laverdure's similar effort.
Readopolis is itself a motley narrative, much of it presented from Ghislain's perspective but also including e-mails, dialogue-scenes (complete with characters observing: "I feel like I'm in one of Plato's dialogues" ), and even a novel(la)-within-the-novel, Extractor 568 by one Mime Wotan, complete with copyright-information page and its own ISBN number. (The work begins promisingly: "My name is Ezekiel Bradeau and I kill readers who don't like my books".) A multi-page footnote scene imagines a special episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show -- "Oprah is today's Simone de Beauvoir", apparently --, assembling: "All those in the Montreal world of letters" (and Laverdure really does squeeze in pretty much everyone who was anyone at the time). And there's a short film-script, Diderot Interlude, with Pierre-Luc Brillant in the role of Ghislain, and Rémy Girard as Denis Diderot, with Diderot buying some beef-jerky at a Couche-Tard, the opening exchange:
DIDEROT: I am Diderot.Another character runs a website called The Official Wizard of Books, where he:
predicts the titles of books to come, books that will be published in the near future, within a maximum of five years. For fans of bibliophilic sites, he has literally become the Nostradamus of the publishing world.(This is among the less successful concepts in the novel, given the long gestation time of many books until they finally make it into print.)
There are relationship issues, some movie-watching and criticism, and a parrot straight out of Queneau's Zazie in the Metro (if mainly for its name, of course: Laverdure). Above all, however, is the ideal of literature -- and the frustration at how much goes un- and under-appreciated.
The action and description does move beyond the literary, including other bits in the lives of its characters, but Ghislain does live very much in the 'Readopolis' of the title ('Lectodôme', in the original), and it always comes back to (Quebecois) literature for him, and thus for the reader.
It makes for an appealing grab-bag -- more enjoyable snack-pack variety than sustained effort, but cohesive enough to function reasonably well as a novel. It is knowingly-insider regarding this particular literary scene, but Laverdure ranges far enough with and beyond that for it to be of sufficient appeal even to those with less familiarity with it. There's a good deal of humor, too, which helps -- with Ghislain's fundamental sincerity (he's a true believer) nicely grounding the whole.
Good fun, particularly to the literary- (and specifically Canadian-literary-) interested.
- M.A.Orthofer, 22 May 2020
Canadian author Bertrand Laverdure was born in 1967.
