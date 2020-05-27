Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

São Bernardo



by

Graciliano Ramos



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Portuguese title: São Bernardo

Translated by Padma Viswanathan

Previously translated by R.L. Scott-Buccleuch (1975)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : solid little (life-)story; impressive narrative voice

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Sunday Times* . 5/10/1975 Jill Neville TLS* . 2/1/1976 John Parker

(* review of an earlier translation) :

From the Reviews :

"As a study of the toughness of life in Brazil during a period when revolutionary ideas were beginning to trickle through, this has an arid authenticity." - Jill Neville, Sunday Times





"R.L. Scott-Buccleuch's translation is a distinct improvement on most attempts to render literature written in Portuguese. Some phrases sound strange when put in the mouth of the earthy Paulo Honório, and I do not feel Scott-Buccleuch has quite succeeded in capturing the narrator's very personal tone, but the novel still comes across with much of its force." - John Parker, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The São Bernardo of the title is the estate that narrator Paulo Honório has long lived on. Now fifty as he writes this account, he's proud of what he's achieved but doesn't dwell too much on how he accomplished it: until he was eighteen he: "hoed a hard row, earning five tostões for twelve hours' work" as a simple laborer on that very property. It was already in decline then:

The property was falling to pieces: brushwood, mud, rove beetles like the devil. The manor house walls were crumbling and the roads nearly impassable. But what excellent land !

I finished constructing my new house. No need to describe it. The main parts have appeared here or will soon; the rest is expendable, interesting to architects, maybe, but they probably won't read this.

I insisted on offering him the wood. He started shaking. Our conversation was dry, our speech quick, our smiles cold. The mestizos were suspicious. My heart was thumping as I predicted the consequences of all this deceit.

I was discouraged. "Ah ! She writes articles !"

"Yes, sir. She's very learned ! What have you got to do with her ?"

"No idea. I had a plan, but the Cruzeiro contributions give me cold feet. I'd assumed she was sensible."

Madalena wasn't an intellectual, properly speaking. But she didn't care about religion and she read the foreign news.

My misgivings got unbearable. I had to confirm them. Madalena had some secret vice, no doubt about it.

"No doubt about it, no doubt, understand ? No doubt."

Repeating it over and over made me feel more certain.

I rubbed my hands. No doubt about it. Far better this than flip-flopping from one side to another.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 May 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

(* review of an earlier translation)

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Brazilian author Graciliano Ramos lived 1892 to 1953.

- Return to top of the page -