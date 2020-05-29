

The Honjin Murders



by

Yokomizo Seichi



Japanese title: 本陣殺人事件

Translated by Louise Heal Kawai

First published serially in 1946

There are numberous film and TV versions of 本陣殺人事件

Our Assessment:



B : a bit creaky and thin, but some amusing nods to the genre

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Economist . 18/12/2019 . The Guardian . 22/11/2019 Laura Wilson Irish Times . 21/12/2019 Sarah Gilmartin The Japan Times . 11/1/2020 Iain Maloney Sunday Times . 19/4/2019 Joan Smith

From the Reviews :

"An aficionado of Western detective novels, Yokomizo offers a fresh spin on familiar ingredients. (...) Yokomizo (who died in 1981) saves his biggest surprise for the end." - The Economist





"The plot (...) has plenty of golden age ingredients -- a mysterious masked man, bloody handprints, heavy snowfall obscuring footprints and a plethora of confusing clues -- and a truly ingenious solution." - Laura Wilson, The Guardian





"The narrative is clever and self-knowing, often referencing other classic murder novels from the likes of Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle. (...) Like all the best murder mysteries, we learn about the wider society and how the individual's role in that society can cause untold and lasting damage." - Sarah Gilmartin, Irish Times





"Beyond the drama and the puzzle, the short novel is an intriguing insight into customs and social expectations in rural Japan at this time. (...) By embedding his mystery in this post-feudal milieu, Yokomizo brought early 20th-century civic relationships to life in a vivid and entertaining way.This is one for fans of detective novels and of Japanese literature alike." - Iain Maloney, The Japan Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Author Yokomizo is the background narrator of The Honjin Murders -- identifying himself, if not by name, as: "a writer of detective mysteries", and acknowledging that he has little first-hand knowledge of the case but rather has pieced it together from available information, most of it gleaned from F— -- "the man most directly connected with the case". (As it turns out, F— is also only indirectly the source; it is his father, Dr. F—, the former village doctor near where the crime occurred, from whom most of the information comes; like many involved in the story, however, at the time the account is written he was also already: "sadly departed"; the narrator relies extensively on Dr. F—'s notes, including quoting verbatim from them at some essential points; Dr. F—'s sketch of the area where the crime took place is also reproduced.)

The crime took place in late November, 1937, and before he gets to what exactly happened the narrator repeatedly notes that this was a particularly gruesome crime -- "no ordinary murder". He kind of teases this out -- eventually going so far as to step and hold back yet again:

However, before I can get to the gory details of the murder, I must mention a few apparently trivial incidents that seem to have been some kind of prelude to what finally transpired.

A locked-room murder, a red-ochre-painted room and the sound of the koto ... all of these elements are so perfect -- too perfect -- like drugs that work a little too well.

The reverence, respect and pride associated with being born into a family with distinguished ancestry are still alive and well in rural communities. [...] As far as the Ichiyanagi family was concerned, there was nothing in the world more important than being the descendants of the owners of a honjin. It was everything to them.

[I]n the eyes of the Ichiyanagi family, it didn't matter how educated she was, how wise or intelligent, or how large a fortune she possessed -- the daughter of a tenant farmer would always be just that: the daughter of a peasant farmer. She had no family name, no pedigree, and they thought of her as no more than the child of Rinkichi Kubo, poor peasant farmer.

Everyone in this house is weird. I can't help but feel they're deliberately hiding something. I think they're protecting each other. Or they all suspect each other. There's a suspicious smell in the air and it's getting right up my nose.

This whole puzzle, all of the mystery in this case comes from that one thing. Lineage. The tragedy of the honjin.

Among the books on Saburo's shelves were detective stories that also revolved around locked room murders. Should I chalk that up to mere coincidence ? Not at all. Up until now it seemed that this might have been a crime of opportunity, but wasn't this in fact a case where the murderer had put a lot of careful thought into his or her plan ? And was the blueprint of that plan in one of these novels ? Just to consider the possibility made me happier than I can tell you.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 May 2020

:

Pushkin publicity page

Kadokawa publicity page

Sellerio publicity page

Quaterni publicity page

About the Author :

Japanese author Yokomizo Seishi (横溝正史) lived 1902 to 1981.

