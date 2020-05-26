

the complete review - fiction

The Immortals



by

René Barjavel



general information | our review | links | about the author

French title: Le grand secret

Translated by Eileen Finletter

Le grand secret was made into a TV mini-series in 1989

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : silly, certainly, but with an intriguing premise and fast-paced and relentlessly action-filled

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The original French title of The Immortals is 'the big secret', and it's nearly a hundred pages into the novel before the nature of that secret is revealed; this English title takes some of that suspense away, suggesting as it does what the secret involves -- an odd choice. (Translations into other languages consistently went with the French original.) A three-part novel -- though the middle part is, at six pages, more of an interlude than much of a next chapter -- The Immortals is roughly divided into two: a big secret being kept, and how world leaders handle that, and then the real-life consequences of the secret itself. It is also essentially a novel of two locales: the first part set in the world at large, full of world leaders and an intrepid investigator roaming the globe, while the second part focuses on the small island to which the secret has been confined, Islet 307.

From the beginning, the short chapters of The Immortals present pieces of the larger puzzle, and those involved in it, a rapid back and forth with a large cast of characters -- notably several of the leaders of major nations --, from 1955 (when the novel opens) through the early 1970s. It begins with Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru being summoned to the laboratory of renowned scientist Shri Bahanba, which sets in motion Nehru's campaign of informing the leaders of the world's most important nations -- a select few -- about it. Parallel, we learn about Jeanne Corbet, in her mid-thirties and a married mother with a son, who is having a passionate affair with the slightly younger researcher Roland (also married, and with three children of his own).

Soon, laboratories start going up in flames, burned completely to the ground, and people -- mainly scientists and technicians -- start disappearing under mysterious circumstances. A lot gets incinerated -- labs, houses, moving vans -- but these events are so spread out (and well-covered up) that no one really makes a connection. When Roland also vanishes, Jeanne senses something strange is up; her sympathetic husband, twenty years her senior, even manages to get an audience with French President Coty but he can reveal practically nothing; Jeanne's husband reports of his meeting with the president:

I had the impression that he thought he already knew too much and that he would give up the Presidency not to know it. He asked me to promise not to try to get to the bottom of all this.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 May 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

Presses de la Cité publicity page

IMDb page

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author René Barjavel lived 1911 to 1985.

- Return to top of the page -