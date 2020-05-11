the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 May 2020

11 May: Linda Boström Knausgård profile | Bookselling in ... the UK


11 May 2020 - Monday

Linda Boström Knausgård profile | Bookselling in ... the UK

       Linda Boström Knausgård profile

       In The Observer Lisa O'Kelly profiles Linda Boström Knausgård: 'I would like to be seen as a person and author in my own right' -- a tall order, apparently, given that her former husband reached quite the audience with his autobiographical My Struggle-series in which she features prominently, from the first volume to the last.
       A shame, of course, because her books are worth reading in their own right -- notably the recently-released-in-English Welcome to America, which was among the best books I read last year.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Bookselling in ... the UK

       In The Observer Rachel Cooke wonders: Could lockdown herald an exciting new chapter for the book trade ?
       I'm not sure 'exciting' is the word we want to use, but it's a good overview of the situation now, and trying to look ahead ......

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


