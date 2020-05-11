the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 May 2020
11 May:
Linda Boström Knausgård profile | Bookselling in ... the UK
11 May 2020
- Monday
Linda Boström Knausgård profile | Bookselling in ... the UK
Linda Boström Knausgård profile
In The Observer Lisa O'Kelly profiles Linda Boström Knausgård: 'I would like to be seen as a person and author in my own right' -- a tall order, apparently, given that her former husband reached quite the audience with his autobiographical My Struggle-series in which she features prominently, from the first volume to the last.
A shame, of course, because her books are worth reading in their own right -- notably the recently-released-in-English Welcome to America, which was among the best books I read last year.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Bookselling in ... the UK
In The Observer Rachel Cooke wonders: Could lockdown herald an exciting new chapter for the book trade ?
I'm not sure 'exciting' is the word we want to use, but it's a good overview of the situation now, and trying to look ahead ......
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
