the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 May 2020

1 May: Edgar Awards | Pushkin House Russian Book Prize finalists | Lockdown translation


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 May 2020 - Friday

Edgar Awards | Pushkin House Russian Book Prize finalists
Lockdown translation

       Edgar Awards

       The Mystery Writers of America have announced the winners of this year's Edgar Allan Poe Awards.
       I haven't seen any of these, but this and the shortlists generally make for a good sampler of contemporary American crime/mystery works.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Pushkin House Russian Book Prize finalists

       They've announced the six finalists for this year's Pushkin House Russian Book Prize, a £10,000 prize, awarded: "for the best non-fiction writing published for the first time during 2019 in English on the Russian-speaking world"; see also The Moscow Times report by Michele A. Berdy.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Lockdown translation

       In The Guardian Julia Webster Ayuso has a fun piece on Literary lockdown: how translating a Dan Brown novel made for a thriller plot -- about the inspiration for the recent French film The Translators (Les Traducteurs).
       The movie, directed by Régis Roinsard, looks like it might be quite fun; see publicity pages from Artemis Productions and Palace Films -- though at this point it's unclear when/how it will be released in the US and UK.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 30 April 2020)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2020 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links