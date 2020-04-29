the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
Literary Saloon
the literary weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
saloon statistics
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the
complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 May 2020
1 May:
Edgar Awards | Pushkin House Russian Book Prize finalists | Lockdown translation
go to
weblog
return to main archive
1 May 2020
- Friday
Edgar Awards | Pushkin House Russian Book Prize finalists
Lockdown translation
Edgar Awards
The Mystery Writers of America have announced the winners of this year's Edgar Allan Poe Awards.
I haven't seen any of these, but this and the shortlists generally make for a good sampler of contemporary American crime/mystery works.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Pushkin House Russian Book Prize finalists
They've announced the six finalists for this year's Pushkin House Russian Book Prize, a £10,000 prize, awarded: "for the best non-fiction writing published for the first time during 2019 in English on the Russian-speaking world"; see also The Moscow Times report by Michele A. Berdy.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Lockdown translation
In The Guardian Julia Webster Ayuso has a fun piece on Literary lockdown: how translating a Dan Brown novel made for a thriller plot -- about the inspiration for the recent French film The Translators ( Les Traducteurs).
The movie, directed by Régis Roinsard, looks like it might be quite fun; see publicity pages from Artemis Productions and Palace Films -- though at this point it's unclear when/how it will be released in the US and UK.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 30 April 2020)
archive index
- return to
top of the page -
© 2020 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links