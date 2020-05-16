Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Nihilist Girl



by

Sofya Kovalevskaya



Russian title: Нигилистка

First published posthumously

Translated by Natasha Kolchevska with Mary Zirin

With an Introduction by Natasha Kolchevska

Previously translated by Anna von Rydingsvärd as Vera Vorontzoff (1895)

Sofya Kovalevskaya was a remarkable figure: as Natasha Kolchevska notes in her Introduction, she was:

the first European woman to receive a doctorate in mathematics, summa cum laude at the age of twenty-four, from the University of Göttingen. She was the first nineteenth-century European woman to hold a tenured teaching appointment in mathematics, at the University of Stockholm.

My personal life is over. I don't expect or want anything for myself. My passionate, my fervent wish is to be of use to 'the cause.' Tell me, teach me what to do

She was completely engrossed in a single thought -- to find a purpose, a goal in life.

three English missionaries in China who had been burned at the stake by savage heathens. And to think this happened only five or six years ago ! So even now there were heathens in China ! Even now one could earn a martyr's crown there !

She as greatly disillusioned to discover that I personally did not know a single nihilist, and that I didn't even believe in the existence of a broad-based revolutionary organization in Russia. That simply hadn't entered into her calculations. She had expected more of me.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 May 2020

About the Author :

Sofya Kovalevskaya (Софья Васильевна Ковалевская) was a mathematician; she lived 1850 to 1891.

