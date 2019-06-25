Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Sundays of Jean Dézert



by

Jean de La Ville de Mirmont



French title: Les dimanches de Jean Dézert

Translated and with an Introduction by André Naffis-Sahely

Our Assessment:



A- : very nicely done (representative-)character portrait

Quotes :

"(H)is odd and delightful novel prefigures future literary trends. (...) Jean de La Ville's style in this novella is one that many French readers would doubtless term "flat." Yet the author turns that prosaicness into a virtue. The simplicity of the vocabulary, the rhythms and syntax evoking the spoken language, the author's eschewal of the embellishing features of speech so typical of a certain kind of French literary diction, match the main figure perfectly." - John Taylor, Paths to Contemporary French Literature (1) (2004)

The Sundays of Jean Dézert opens: "Let us call this young man Jean Dézert". He is meant to be a sort of everyman, representative of a type, lost and interchangeable (as even he comes to recognize) in the modern-day urban crowd. He is unambitious, a man of routine living a fairly simple life, a cog in the bureaucratic machine, in an undemanding position where his presence hardly matters or is noticed (when his boss asks him for something, a colleague observes that it's not anything he really needed: "He just came in to check you were still here"). Dézert: "has never once gone on a long journey in his dreams" -- much less in real life -- and he: "has resigned himself to his lot".

To pass the time he might try his hand at writing verse -- and comes up with the likes of:

Conscious of my vague role, I take another breath,

I'll write memos, reports, right up till my death.

Imagination is for outside office hours, especially on Sundays. Sundays are when Jean Dézert's life unfolds.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 June 2019

French author Jean de La Ville de Mirmont lived 1886 to 1914.

