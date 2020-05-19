|
The Man Who Died
Our Assessment:
B : decent if a bit hectic (even beyond what the premise calls for); good fun
See our review for fuller assessment.
The complete review's Review:
The day does not begin well for thirty-seven-year-old Jaako Kaunismaa, his doctor's diagnosis and conclusion the last thing any patient wants to hear: "There's nothing we can do".
They've figured out what's wrong with Jaakko -- he's been poisoned -- and even if they don't know with what, the consequences are obvious.
His organs are shot, his situation hopeless, the amount of time he has left is short -- "days; weeks at most".
The Hamina Mushroom Company. Three men who, six months ago, appeared out of thin air.Passing by their offices, he decides to have a look. Conveniently, the place is deserted when he arrives. Conveniently, too, the door is unlocked -- hey, it's Finland, where they apparently don't have to worry about petty crime ... -- and so he has a chance to look around. He can't help but be impressed by their state-of-the-art facilities; they will be serious competition, even if they lack the expertise Jaakko and his wife have already accumulated. Of course, there's talent to be poached from Jaakko's business, with offers of (much) higher wages .....
It's a problem: as one of his employees points out to Jaakko:
Only one of us is going to survive. There isn't room in this town for two mushroom exporters.Jaakko's visit does not go unnoticed -- there are security cameras -- and the thuggish trio behind the Hamina Mushroom Company don't take kindly to him having taken a look around; indeed, one of them is almost immediately ready to teach Jaakko a lesson .....
Jaakko isn't sure what he's stumbled into, but there's quite a bit he has to worry about, from saving his business from the competition to saving his hide from the competition (they prefer the thuggish, personal way of settling things). Not to mention trying to figure out who poisoned him.
So he has a lot to try to sort out, while also not being certain who he can trust much less share what he knows with. Tuomainen spins a decent thriller out of this, with considerable macabre-comic relief (mostly courtesy of the Hamina Mushroom Company-trio). If parts (even beyond the premise) are a bit far-fetched -- such as Taina arranging a weekend-getaway for Jaakko just as the season is starting for their business (she has good reason to get him out of the way, but it's hard to believe she would think he would fall for that, especially at this last minute) -- and some of the explanations rather a stretch (such as the backers of the Hamina Mushroom Company), things move along fast enough that it does make for a satisfying enough thriller-read.
There's some mortality-philosophizing -- Jaakko reminds us that we're all going to die, his situation just being slightly more extreme -- but on the whole his decline doesn't weigh down the story too much -- in no small part because physically it mostly isn't that bad, for the duration. The resolution, too, is a bit far-fetched and conveniently stretched, but it's ultimately also reasonably satisfying. Larger-plot weaknesses are made up for with amusing smaller scenes, and if the story is a bit awkwardly constructed -- Tuomainen forces a lot into the novel -- he at least has an agreeable easy-going narrative style, giving Jaakko's voice just the right pitch of fatalism.
A note at the start of the novel acknowledges that: "The author has taken considerable artistic licence with regard to geographical, medical, temporal and natural scientific details" and, indeed, The Man Who Died would not withstand much scrutiny, but if one is willing to make the necessary allowances it is quite good fun -- a decent little entertainment, with some enjoyable twists and scenes.
- M.A.Orthofer, 19 May 2020
Finnish author Antti Tuomainen was born in 1971.
