Finnish title: Mies joka kuoli

Translated by David Hackston

Our Assessment:



B : decent if a bit hectic (even beyond what the premise calls for); good fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Frankfurter Rundschau . 1/3/2018 Sylvia Staude The Guardian . 24/11/2017 Laura Wilson Helsingin Sanomat . 16/10/2016 Jukka Petäjä

From the Reviews :

"Es steckt einiges an aberwitziger Action in diesem lakonischen, im finnischen Hochsommer spielenden Roman" - Sylvia Staude, Frankfurter Rundschau





"Told in a darkly funny, deadpan style (.....) The result is a rollercoaster read in which the farce (...) has some serious and surprisingly philosophical underpinnings." - Laura Wilson, The Guardian

The complete review 's Review :

The day does not begin well for thirty-seven-year-old Jaako Kaunismaa, his doctor's diagnosis and conclusion the last thing any patient wants to hear: "There's nothing we can do". They've figured out what's wrong with Jaakko -- he's been poisoned -- and even if they don't know with what, the consequences are obvious. His organs are shot, his situation hopeless, the amount of time he has left is short -- "days; weeks at most".

The premise of The Man Who Died isn't entirely new -- the classic film D.O.A., starring Edmond O'Brien, is probably the most famous version -- but the fatally poisoned protagonist racing against the clock to figure out who done him in plot is inherently suspenseful. The somewhat open-ended question of just how long Jaakko has cuts into some of the suspense here, but Tuomainen makes up for that by adding at least one significant additional deadline of sorts, as well as other layers of other parties watching Jaakko -- or out to get him.

Jaakko and his wife, Taina, were laid off from their jobs in Helsinki a couple of years back, and moved to the sleepy harbor town of Hamina, becoming entrepreneurs, launching a mushroom business. There's huge demand for matsutake -- pine mushrooms -- in Japan, and the woods around Hamina are prime picking grounds, and so they launched what has turned into a very successful small business. The season is about to start, too: the machines are still idle, but preparations are underway for the year's first harvest and the processing.

One might imagine that after Jaakko gets the bad news he would go to the police and mention that there's a murder (not quite complete yet, but underway) to investigate; Jaakko considers it, but then decides it would bog him down, a bureaucratic waste of precious time. (Somewhat surprisingly, the doctor doesn't press for the authorities to get involved either.) But the police are soon enough sniffing around some, as Jaakko's situation(s) lead to some (more or less) unintended consequences.

As if his day wasn't already bad enough, Jaakko gets another shock to the system when he wants to share the news with the one person who will most obviously be affected: his business partner and wife. Before he has a chance to do so, he stumbles across something she'd been keeping from him; he manages to avoid revealing that he's onto her, but it fundamentally changes everything -- and puts her on the top of his short list of suspects of who might be responsible for his imminent demise.

As if he doesn't already have enough on his plate, there's some business-competition he has to worry about, too:

The Hamina Mushroom Company. Three men who, six months ago, appeared out of thin air.

Only one of us is going to survive. There isn't room in this town for two mushroom exporters.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 May 2020

Finnish author Antti Tuomainen was born in 1971.

