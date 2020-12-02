

the complete review - fiction

The Healer



by

Antti Tuomainen



Finnish title: Parantaja

Translated by Lola Rogers

Our Assessment:



B : very good on atmosphere, but disappointing as a mystery/thriller

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Helsingin Sanomat . 15/12/2010 Avola Pertti The Independent . 19/3/2013 Barry Forshaw

From the Reviews :

"As rendered in this sensitive translation from the Finnish by Lola Rogers, the book's language is as important as the tension generated by the narrative. (...) A crime novel, yes -- but it's the surefooted rendition of rain-washed urban decay that will stay in the mind of most readers." - Barry Forshaw, The Independent

The complete review 's Review :

The Healer is set in a near-future Finland, in a world battered by (predictable) catastrophes; a quick run-down of the situation at the beginning of the novel reports pandemic warnings for H3N3, malaria, tuberculosis, Ebola, and the good old plague, on-going armed conflicts in thirteen areas of the European Union alone, and an estimated 650-800 million climate refugees planet-wide. Several neighborhoods in Helsinki, where the story is set, are suffering continual flooding, rendering them more or less uninhabitable; many of those who can are making their way farther north -- while refugees fill in the vacated spaces, an improvement over the places they have fled. The novel is also very soggy: most of the action happens with a short period, but still: it rains a lot (and that in deepest December, shortly before Christmas -- when, in earlier years, it might at least have been snow).

The novel is narrated by Tapani Lehtinen -- a poet. As in: that's apparently all he does, his would-be fulltime job -- despite the fact that even when things were looking better in the world, not all that long ago, his success seems to have been ... limited:

I managed to publish three collections before all this started. They sold about two hundred copies each, including library sales. They disappeared a long time ago.

He said he did it on behalf of ordinary people, to avenge them, and said he was the last voice of truth in a world headed toward destruction -- a healer for a sick planet.

The man in question died in the flu epidemic five years ago.

"Have you ever thought about what it would have been like if things had been different ?" she asked, taking me completely by surprise. I shrugged.

"Different how ?" I asked. "Between us, or in general ?"

"In all ways," she said. "Completely different. If everything had had a happy ending."

I looked at her. Was I understanding her correctly ? Was she doubting the choices she'd made ? If she was, then this was a Laura I'd never met before.

"I don't know," I said. "Maybe this is the happy ending."

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 December 2020

:

About the Author :

Finnish author Antti Tuomainen was born in 1971.

