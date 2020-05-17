

The Wall



by

Marlen Haushofer



German title: Die Wand

Translated by Shaun Whiteside

The German edition (dtv, 1999) comes with an Afterword by Klaus Antes

With a Foreword by Julian Roman Pölsler

The Wall was made into a film in 2012, directed by Julian Pölsler and starring Martina Gedeck

Our Assessment:



A- : quietly powerful

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer London Rev. of Books . 18/12/2014 Nicholas Spice The LA Times . 4/6/2006 Jim Krusoe Svenska Dagbladet . 24/11/2014 Martin Lagerholm Die Zeit . 14/10/1983 Manuela Reichart

From the Reviews :

"In Germany and Austria, The Wall is routinely compared to Robinson Crusoe , but it’s more like Walden in a parallel universe ( Walled-in ), a shepherd’s calendar and primer in subsistence living for a disturbingly altered world. It’s a novel that contrives to be, by turns, utopian and dystopian, an idyll and a nightmare. (...) The foreboding we feel reading The Wall is especially painful. (...) The Wall is a study in dread" - Nicholas Spice, London Review of Books





is routinely compared to , but it’s more like in a parallel universe ( ), a shepherd’s calendar and primer in subsistence living for a disturbingly altered world. It’s a novel that contrives to be, by turns, utopian and dystopian, an idyll and a nightmare. (...) The foreboding we feel reading is especially painful. (...) is a study in dread" - "It’s a dream in reverse, about a woman who wakes to find herself surrounded by a wall. (...) It’s a reverie that, while it lasts, leaves the reader feeling both anxious and protected." - Jim Krusoe, The Los Angeles Times





"Eine weibliche Robinsonade. Eine Endzeitvision. (...) Ganz unpolemisch oder ideologisch wird das Untergangsbild unserer Zivilisation entworfen, nichts bleibt mehr übrig, nur die eine Frau, die sich im Alleinsein mit der Natur verbindet und verbündet. (...) Marlen Haushofer, die diesen beeindruckenden Roman einmal bescheiden eine Katzengeschichte genannt hat (...) setzt aber trotz aller Aussichtslosigkeit, die aus ihrem Roman spricht, noch auf eine Möglichkeit: auf die Liebe." - Manuela Reichart, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: this review is based on the original German text, not Shaun Whiteside's English translation, which I have not seen beyond the Google preview pages; all quotes are, however, from his translation (yes, it was possible to cobble them together via the Google preview pages).]

The premise of The Wall is both simple and extreme: on a 30th of April the unnamed, widowed narrator joins the Rüttlingers -- her cousin Luise and Luise's husband, Hugo -- on a trip to their alpine hunting-lodge; after arriving there Luise and Hugo head back down into the village for an outing -- and never return. Concerned, the narrator goes to investigate the next morning -- with Luchs ('Lynx'), the Rüttlingers' hunting dog that they had collected from where he was boarded on the way to the house -- and, on her way down to the village, comes up against: "something invisible, smooth and cool blocking my path". A wall.

The wall is like clear glass, impenetrable (though apparently only going so far down into the ground -- water does seep through underneath -- as well as up, as clouds pass overhead unhindered). The narrator can actually see another human being, on the other side of the barrier, a man standing by a well, but he is as if frozen in place. Quite obviously dead. Something bad happened out there, something incomprehensible, and the narrator understands she is only alive because she is protected by this barrier.

The woman has no idea as to how the wall came to be, or what it actually is; she comes to refer to it as a wall because: "I had to give it some name or other now that it was there". She thinks it's likely that it is part of a weapon, and she expects that at some point someone -- the victors in whatever war this was -- will find her. Of course, she also realizes: "Perhaps there were no victors".

The narrator begins her narrative in November, two and a half years after the appearance of the wall. She had been keeping track of events, and the days (more or less: a few seem to have gotten lost along the way), taking notes, but never really writing it out; now she sits down to write a full report of her experiences, and does so over the next four months, with what limited paper and writing instruments she has at her disposal.

Lurking over the narrative is, from the beginning, the question: why now ? Why has she waited until now to record her experiences ? That some turning point was reached seems obvious -- though not one that truly changed her basic circumstances: she is still essentially caged behind this wall. She does, however, repeatedly note that Lynx is now dead, and it seems a safe bet that his demise has something to do with her new resolve.

Just how important the animal was to her is clear from almost the beginning, when she immediately realizes:

We were in a bad situation, Lynx and I, and at the time we didn't know just how bad it was. But we weren't lost entirely, because there were two of us.

They could come back any day and get me. They will be strangers, who will find a stranger. We won't have anything more to say to each other. It would be better for me if they never came back.

The wall forced me to make an entirely new life, but the things that really move me are still the same as before: birth, death, the seasons, growth and decay. The wall is a thing that is neither dead nor alive, it really doesn't concern me, and that's why I don't dream about it.

Disorganization had never been one of my faults, yet I had rarely found myself in a position to carry out one of my plans, because as sure as fate somebody or something had always turned up to ruin them. If I failed now, it would be my own fault, and I could only hold myself responsible.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 May 2020

About the Author :

Austrian author Marlen Haushofer lived 1920 to 1970.

