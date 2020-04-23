Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Paek Nam-nyong



Title: Friend
Author: Paek Nam-nyong
Genre: Novel
Written: 1988 (Eng. 2020)
Length: 224 pages
Original in: Korean

A Novel from North Korea

Korean title: 벗

Translated and with an Afterword by Immanuel Kim

A Novel from North Korea

Korean title: 벗

Translated and with an Afterword by Immanuel Kim

From the Reviews :

"Loin d’être une œuvre de pure propagande, et encore moins un brûlot contre la dynastie communisto-confucéenne des Kim, ce livre ouvre, en 250 pages, une lucarne inédite sur l’un des Etats les plus verrouillés au monde. (...) Dans l’esprit de Baek Nam-ryong, ce n’est pas le régime, ni le grand leader qui sont néfastes, mais les mauvais conseillers, les profiteurs, les traîtres à la cause. Comme on peut s’en douter, l’auteur ne s’est pas fait que des amis avec ce roman fleur bleue et empreint d’une pudibonderie naïve, mais aussi très moraliste et offensif à l’encontre des cadres intermédiaires." - Arnaud Vaulerin, Libération





"Bien construit, mais non sans longueurs lorsque l'auteur se lance dans de soporifiques arguties idéologiques ou considérations sur l'origine de la vie sociale, Des amis dresse un tableau des déchirements intimes propres aux êtres enserrés dans les contraintes d'un système coercitif et en quête du bonheur laissé à leur portée." - Philippe Pons, Le Monde





dresse un tableau des déchirements intimes propres aux êtres enserrés dans les contraintes d'un système coercitif et en quête du bonheur laissé à leur portée." - "Par un jeu d’allers et retours fort bien maîtrisé, Baek Nam-ryong nous plonge dans les us et coutumes de la société nord-coréenne, ses méandres et ses tares. (...) Cette œuvre, littéraire avant d’être politique, doit beaucoup à Patrick Maurus, spécialiste de la culture coréenne, qui a dû faire preuve de souplesse et de ténacité pour avoir l’autorisation de la traduire." - Martine Bulard, Le Monde diplomatique





"Premier roman nord-coréen traduit en français, il parle de mariages moribonds, d'amour-propre qui tourne en détresse, d'égoïsme menaçant l'ordre social; mais aussi ce qui lui donne son parfum singulier, de la possible rédemption par la parole et l'écoute." - Eric Aeschiman, Le Nouvel Observateur





"(H)as a cosy, nineteenth-century sensibility detailing the inner travails of a local judge who struggles over the ethical dilemmas of granting divorces in his jurisdiction. (...) In Friend, the tone is conspicuous not for the overt propaganda but for what is missing, which is critical context. (...) Reading Friend is like sifting through a black box for clues into a sealed culture. What is surprising are the domestic details, which imply the similarity of marital problems, whether under a totalitarian government or a democracy. For the Western reader, however, this is a pinhole perspective that provides only a limited insight into North Korea." - Yoojin Grace Wuertz, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The central figure in Friend is Jeong Jin Wu, a judge at the Superior Court in an unnamed (North) Korean city; the story is set in 1984. The novel opens with a woman coming to his chambers to submit a petition for divorce; she is Chae Sun Hee, a former factory worker who is now a celebrity of sorts, a talented singer with a local troupe. Her husband is Lee Seok Chun, a lathe operator. They have been married for almost a decade, and they have a young son, Ho Nam.

Most of Friend focuses on Jeong Jin Wu's handling of the case, in which he takes great personal interest -- repeatedly seeking out husband and wife, as well as speaking with their employers and others. He has a lot to consider -- as also, as he explains to one interested party:

The law protects the entity of the family, as it is a component of society. It's not an easy matter to destroy a piece of the nation. Divorce disconnects the relationship between a husband and wife. It's not a personal matter or a matter that can be decided by executive administrators like you. The family's fate as a unit is intimately connected with the greater family of said society. As a result, the court will carefully assess the divorce case.

I cannot bear to live with her anymore. You must divorce us. I really think that we're not on the same rhythm anymore.

I am perfectly satisfied as an operator without a diploma. I go to the factory and I turn the lathe. I like living a simple life.

The director of the City Electricity Distribution Company had designed an electric blanket for personal use and had been using it without permission from the government. This was considered a felony, as the entire country was trying to conserve energy.

He who diligently carry's out the Party's directives is the true bearer of noble consciousness and character.

She learned that collectivity supersedes individual desire and ambition. The notion of "self," or "my future," or "my ambition" did not exist in her life.

He never expressed affection to her; he never opened the door to his heart. When it seemed as if he opened his heart, it was like an empty storage room with a cold breeze passing through.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 April 2020

About the Author :

North Korean author Paek Nam-nyong (백남룡; Baek Nam-Ryong) was born in 1949.

