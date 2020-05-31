|
Murray Bail's Notebooks: 1970-2003 in fact only loosely cover that period.
The two-part work begins with notebooks: 'London June 1970 - November 1974' (with: "one, used during the first American visit, 1972, lost"), which was previously published as Longhand: A Writer's Notebook (1989); the shorter second part consists of notebooks: 'Sydney September 1988 - November 2003'.
(Neither is limited to those locales, either; Bail travels widely during these periods.)
Conspicuous number of shops catering to philately. German attempt to rejoin the rest of the world ?The rare entry that specifies place and time does so because it is specific to the point being made:
Brussels 29.9.73. Naturally Magritte and Delvaux turned to surrealism.There's very little that is personal here either. Bail is in hospital some of the time here, but more interested in the place and people around him than his own situation (typical, the one-sentence entry: "Landscape near hospital."); it's never clear what ailments he suffered from. The rare personal-physical description has him find, still in his early thirties:
In the last twelve months my hands have begun to look like middle-aged hands, and in the mirror my face skin is coarser, the nose no longer a young man's.There is little about relationships -- some women figure at some points but, as is also the case with the few acquaintances that are mentioned, are referred to only by initial; there is very little give and take with others, in any form, even in the limited exchanges of conversation.
The Notebooks are, if not a chronicle, certainly glimpses of a writer's life, including the process of becoming a writer. Bail hints at his ambitions, and some of his struggles. The Notebooks are part of the process of figuring out how to become a writer, too -- including being torn between accumulating real-life experience and living a more bookish life:
In a bus or the tube I am torn between the necessity to read and knowing that I would become 'more observant' if I looked around.He does 'experience' -- in the form of travel, especially, or also in the odd change of environment that comes with being in hospital -- but he is very much a word-person, drawn to the purely literary, whether on the most fundamental level ("Valetudinarium. A strain just to pronounce the wonderful word. One day I'll use it.") to observations about language now that he is abroad, from shortly after his arrival when he already complains about the uncertainty of even just how to refer to England/the U.K./etc. ("The words, words. Production of so many extra words here") to noting that:
Living in England I find I am using the semicolon more, as if all statements here are qualified.Specifically, he struggles:
To write but to avoid becoming a 'writer'. This feeling against is insistent and true.So also he refuses to chronicle or display the usual struggles-of-the-writer in the Notebooks, with barely a mention of what he is working on, or what he has completed (though sometimes tantalizing with some of his ideas: "A story consisting entirely of footnotes. Provisional.").
Though it is not at the forefront, Bail is clearly a great reader. The Notebooks includes many quotes from a wide range of authors, and while most of the mentions of his reading are incidental (The Vivisector, in hospital), he does occasionally enthuse -- notably over Proust, a late discovery. Shusaku Arakawa also crops up repeatedly, and near the end Bail does offer a sort of summa -- standing out all the more because there's very little of this sort of thing throughout the Notebooks:
It makes no difference whether literature is European, American, British, or Australian, as long as it allows me to enter and contemplate. Prefer inventions, those that more or less reach the area of myth (the broadest sense). Kadare, Tournier, Marguerite Yourcenar etc.; Madame Bovary -- 'myth'. The Iliad. Little interest in literature -- or painting, music -- produced merely for effect. The confessional, self-analysis in the first person which is now common: it's difficult, though not impossible, for it to enter 'myth'.Bail keeps himself in check most of the time -- though it is something he is very much aware of: even as what is written (or at least printed) feels controlled and deliberate, he worries: "Sometimes I over-enthuse like an amateur". Even late on he reminds himself:
Be less enthusiastic; considerate and sober in praise: mature.The rapid succession of short, varied entries makes for an interesting and easy to dip into read, if not an entirely satisfying glimpse of the author at work (or play, etc.). There's more than surface here, but Bail refuses to allow himself to get carried away -- or at least for it to show. True, this is not merely a collection of fragments, but Bail only reveals so much of the underlying whole.
The sheer variety, however, is what makes the Notebooks most compelling, from exhortations such as: "Learn ! Why not ?" to the stray literary observations:
Kangaroos often appear in the pages of European novels (Tournier, Lautréamont, Beckett, Nabokov etc.) even though -- or especially when -- the writers have never crossed the Equator.If the Notebooks are less revealing about the man and author than Bail-fans might hope, this absence of personal-specificity also makes them more appealing to a wider reading public.
An intriguing little volume, and certainly of interest and appeal.
- M.A.Orthofer, 31 May 2020
Australian author Murray Bail was born in Adelaide in 1941. Winner of the Australian National Book Award (for Homesickness).
