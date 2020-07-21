Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



From the Reviews :

"Combining surprisingly interesting discussions of environmental science with Robinson's trademark tramps through nature and an exciting espionage subplot, this novel should appeal to both the author's regular SF audience and anyone concerned with the ecological health of our planet." - Publishers Weekly

Sixty Days and Counting is the final installment in Kim Stanley Robinson's Science in the Capital-trilogy, with progressive politician Phil Chase having won the American presidential election and preparing to take office (in the US there is a roughly ten-week lag between the presidential election and the winner actually taking office). It's pretty late in the day, as readers are reminded in (what is basically) the novel's opening:

By the time Phil Chase was elected president, the world's climate was already far along the way to irrevocable change.

The new president had to contemplate drastic action while at the same time being constrained by any number of economic and political factors, not least the huge public debt left deliberately by the administration preceding him.

I intend to make sure that the United States joins the global justice project fully, unequivocally, and without any double standards. This means accepting the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, and the jurisdiction of the World Court in the Hague.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 July 2020

About the Author :

American author Kim Stanley Robinson has written several highly acclaimed works of science fiction.

