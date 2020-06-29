

the complete review - fiction

Fifty Degrees Below



by

Kim Stanley Robinson



The second volume in the Science in the Capital -trilogy

-trilogy The trilogy has also been published in a single volume, as: Green Earth

Our Assessment:



B : makes for a decent picture of drastic climate change, and offers quite a bit of suspense, but very much a middle novel that still leaves practically everything open

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 18/12/2005 Gerald Jonas The Times . 1/10/2005 Peter Millar The Times . 1/7/2006 Lisa Tuttle TLS . 7/10/2005 Michael Saler The Washington Post . 21/12/2005 Gregory Feeley

From the Reviews :

"There's no magic in Kim Stanley Robinson's Fifty Degrees Below unless you count the way he invests the details of scientific and bureaucratic decision making with high drama. (...) For a writer who deals with world-class disasters, Robinson is incorrigibly optimistic. The most dire problems, he assures us, can be solved by the prompt application of scientific thinking and physical and moral courage. The catch comes in the word "prompt."" - Gerald Jonas, The New York Times Book Review





unless you count the way he invests the details of scientific and bureaucratic decision making with high drama. (...) For a writer who deals with world-class disasters, Robinson is incorrigibly optimistic. The most dire problems, he assures us, can be solved by the prompt application of scientific thinking and physical and moral courage. The catch comes in the word "prompt."" - "Unfortunately, unless you have read the first book, this one is nigh on unintelligible, as little that has gone before is explained. (...) If you are fascinated by the detailed geophysical, meteorological and climatological background to the global warming debate you might get a kick out of this, but then you're probably already over-excited by the latest issue of Nature ." - Peter Millar, The Times





." - "(A) sequel to his 2004 Forty Signs of Rain that can stand alone (.....) Robinson's novel, which adroitly combines the fetish for detailed scientific knowledge of Jules Verne with the relish for cataloguing contemporary mores of a Tom Wolfe, is much more than a "timely intervention" in contemporary discussions of global warming, although it does succeed admirably at that level. (...) Fortunately, though, Fifty Degrees Below goes beyond being a mere tract for the times. Robinson is as concerned to delineate the moral dilemmas of his characters as he is to delve into the scientific remediation of environmental problems. He shows that the two are, in fact, inseparable." - Michael Saler, Times Literary Supplement





goes beyond being a mere tract for the times. Robinson is as concerned to delineate the moral dilemmas of his characters as he is to delve into the scientific remediation of environmental problems. He shows that the two are, in fact, inseparable." - "The novel is at its best in scenes describing the strange semi-wilderness of the park (.....) Robinson knows the dangers for a novelist in trying to deliver a message, but he seems confident that he can get away with it. His straightforward presentation of alternatives to our present ruinous behavior can threaten to become oppressive, but Robinson's evocation of his imperiled world, the particulars of his frozen, half-feral Washington and the novel's global perspective manage to offer a counterbalance. This is fortunate" - Gregory Feeley, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Fifty Degrees Below continues the story from Forty Signs of Rain -- though it almost feels like not that much would be missed just starting here. (There is quite a bit of character-background that has been built up in the first installment of the trilogy, and a few plot odds and ends, but most of the forward-movement in this installment works just fine even without all that; still, for the full experience you really do want to start at the beginning.)

A month has passed since the great storm that flooded Washington D.C.; the water has receded and while considerable damage has been done, life (and government) has, more or less, returned largely to what previously passed for normal; among the few lingering differences is that a lot of animals that were released from the National Zoo are still on the loose in Rock Creek Park -- where a lot of the story is set.

The central figure in Fifty Degrees Below is Frank Vanderwal, semi-roped/convinced into spending another year at the National Science Foundation, working on how the NSF can be more pro-active in addressing the increasingly pressing issue of climate change. Frank had leased an apartment for a year, but that lease was now up, and the D.C. housing market has tightened up some; leaving things to the last minute, Frank finds he has limited options -- though there is always that office he can retreat to. Ultimately, he decides on a pretty far-out solution: he builds a treehouse, way up in a tree, in a Rock Creek Park. He trades in his car for a van, so he has another room, as it were, to fall back on too, but the nature-lover is quite happy in his tree -- basically only a place to sleep, in any case -- and, for much of the novel, that's his home.

A surprising amount of the novel is set in the park, with Frank's activities there extending beyond bunking down in the treetops. He befriends some homeless veterans who set up camp there, and, for a while, plays chess with a youngster; one of the minor (and left-dangling) storylines is Frank trying to find out what happened to the kid after he no longer shows up in the park. He also occasionally joins up with a group that plays frisbee golf in the park, a good way to get some exercise.

Frank is also fascinated by the wildlife that is still loose in the park, and joins FOG, the Feral Observation Group set up by the Friends of the National Zoo to track the feral animals roaming around -- initially for practical reasons (it gets him a permit to enter the area that is officially off-limits -- not that that is very strictly enforced), but he also become a real enthusiast. There's a great deal in the novel about Frank in the park, especially as the weather changes, and his observations about how the animals (and humans) adapt to the changing conditions.

Oh, yes, Fifty Degrees Below is also a climate change novel, and, as the title suggests, D.C. does get hammered by a hell of a winter, with the temperatures dropping catastrophically. The animals -- and the humans -- living in the wild struggle some to survive, with Frank, and the zoo-folk, doing what they can to help out.

Frank's professional duties, under boss Diane, whom he gets closer to -- including their paths crossing regularly at the local gym (Frank does need a place to shower, after all) --, are mentioned, but not so much at the forefront. But another storyline running through the novel is the mystery-woman he was trapped in an elevator with from Forty Signs of Rain, who remains very much on his mind. She finally does contact him again, and he even learns her name -- Caroline. She's just as eager to be reunited with him. There are, however, complications. For one, she's married (unhappily, and to a creep). And then there's her job -- and her husband's, as both work somewhere deep within the government on secretive spy-y things. Among the information she shares with Frank: he is being surveilled. Loosely, along with many around him, and for reasons that aren't entirely clear -- though likely having to do with his interest in and support for the work mathematician Yann Pierzinski is doing.

Caroline and Frank can only meet rarely and stealthily, and things come to a head when Caroline decides to break with what her husband is doing (she's not sure about the exact details, but gets her hand on enough of it that Frank and friends can determine the danger it poses) and then with her husband, enlisting Frank's help for both and thus putting him in (even) greater danger; the semi-cliffhanger finale involves an action-packed election night that brings several of the storylines together.

Politics isn't too much at the fore in the novel, either, but early on Charlie Quibler -- whose wife Anna also works at the NSF -- convinces his boss, Senator Phil Chase, to run for president, and the novel concludes with that decisive election night that will determine who leads the nation for the next four years. Charlie and family aren't quite as prominent in this novel as the previous one, but baby Joe does get his moments -- and continues to get too-much-attention-for-comfort from the exile Tibetan community whose latest Khembalung-incarnation (their would-be state), as island-state in the Bay of Bengal, was washed away and who are now even more of a presence in D.C. Charlie and Anna suspect the Khembalung-folk want to see Joe as one of their reincarnated own ..... (Older son Nick, meanwhile, does get a bit more attention here too, accompanying Frank at times on his animal-expeditions.)

Oh, yes, Fifty Degrees Below is, along the way, also a climate change novel ..... The NSF is trying to find possible solutions to what has become a much bigger and more immediate problem. The situation has -- terrifyingly rapidly -- gotten a great deal worse. As Diane sums up:

Abrupt climate change is real, no one can deny it, and it's a big problem. Things are a mess !

"Okay okay. Shit. My God." Everything Anna and her colleagues had been doing to restart the Gulf Stream was as nothing to this news. Changing currents, maybe -- but sea level ? "The stakes just keep getting higher, don't they ?"

The president announced on the campaign trail that he had inherited this problem from his Democratic predecessors, particularly Bill Clinton, and that only free markets and a strong national defense could battle this new threat, which he continued to call climactic terrorism.

[I can hear those in the publishing industry laugh ...]

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 June 2020

:

Spectra publicity page

HarperVoyager publicity page

Profile in The Guardian

KimStanleyRobinson.info - the reference site for Kim Stanley Robinson

Interview at infinity plus

About the Author :

American author Kim Stanley Robinson has written several highly acclaimed works of science fiction.

