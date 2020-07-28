|
Operation Rimbaud
Our Assessment:
B : fun, wild idea, but a bit lean (in the wrong ways) for a thriller
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Operation Rimbaud is a slim little thriller -- and a high-stakes (and exotic) one. Godbout's narrator, Michel Larochelle, writes his account from the comforts of a luxury hotel in Biarritz, in the spring of 1967. He's shaking down nothing less than the Vatican, and spends his time waiting for an answer from the Bank of the Holy Spirit writing this account. As he explains, a third of the way into his story:
If the response to my demand is positive, the manuscript will never leave Eugénie's hotel, I shall burn it page by page in the fireplace in my room. However, if the Superior General of the Jesuits sends me a negative response, Moses himself will be turning in his grave.So the basic outcome seems fairly clear at this point -- the reader is reading the account, so clearly it wasn't destroyed, suggesting Larochelle did not get the pay-off he wanted. Still, until it gets to that point he can first regale readers with how he got to this one.
In the novel's opening paragraph, Larochelle warns that his will be: "a sulphurous story":
You'll have to hold your nose if you want to hear it. Anyway, here I am this morning, writing something sacrilegious, satanic, scandalous.Larochelle is a Canadian in his mid-thirties. He had joined the Jesuits to escape his meager circumstances and as a means of getting a good education; once he completed his studies he then had the opportunity to travel widely and engage in activities he enjoyed as part of the organization (after taking his: "mercenary vows: poverty, chastity, mendacity"). Claxton translates the French 'Compagnie de Jésus' as 'Company of Jesus', though in fact they call themselves the Society of Jesus in English, but the 'Company'-connotations are on the mark too: in Larochelle's telling and experience:
The Company is a convenient cover for a certain number of clandestine activitiesWhile some associates do go in for the religious stuff, it's worldwide network also make a great cover for intelligence-type work, and it's this that Larochelle seems both quite good at and to enjoy (since, as far as his vows go, poverty and chastity have less appeal to him -- though he seems mostly fine with all the mendacity). Mostly, it's afforded him the kind of life he likes; as he admits: "I do belong to the Company, but it's a convenience" (rather than, say, a matter of any real conviction).
It's the counter-culturing late 60's, and the times are impacting the Jesuits, as: "recruits had been defrocking in droves and our ranks were being decimated by a lifestyle revolution", so their options are somewhat limited when they're called upon to undertake a sensitive and dangerous mission -- but they decide Larochelle might be the man for the job. It is a pretty sensational undertaking: Ethiopian ruler Hailé Selassie has turned to the Vatican for help; visiting Canada shortly afterwards he spells out the details of the mission for the chosen one. (Points for authenticity here: the king of kings actually did visit Montréal around this time.)
The Ethiopia of that time is already in some turmoil, and Hailé Selassie's position more precarious (though in fact he'd last until 1974 before being deposed). Larochelle thinks (to himself) that: "He didn't need Jesuits, he needed the American army or the CIA to deal with those nascent Marxist cells", but the emperor's specific concerns are different ones. He wants ensure the safety of the Arc of the Covenant -- or rather, its contents, the two stone tablets of the biblical Ten Commandments. Yes, these are supposedly in Ethiopia, and Hailé Selassie wants to smuggle them out before his enemies have the opportunity to get their hands on them.
Larochelle is up for the challenge, and heads to Ethiopia, where he puts a plan into motion -- 'Operation Rimbaud' --, with the help of two of the emperor's natural children (i.e. the products of extramarital affairs).
Operation Rimbaud moves along pretty quickly and straightforwardly. There's a plan, there are difficulties; not everything goes quite as hoped for (repeatedly).
It's no small irony that the objects Larochelle is tasked with appropriating are the moral foundation of modern civilization -- and that in taking them Larochelle is breaking commandments left and right. Larochelle understands: "Our societies were built on these stones" -- but, in this time of crumbling societies, he's ready to do what it takes to get what he wants. So also then there's a change of plans, as he doesn't deliver the tablets to the Vatican but rather detours to the Louvre -- and then slips them away in order to hold them for (a considerable) ransom.
It makes for a bit of an odd mix of a thriller. It certainly has all the elements -- and a solid main character in its wayward Jesuit-cum-secret agent narrator, as also his Jesuit connections and contacts make for an appealing and unusual element in this kind of story. The morality-tale elements add an interesting spin to the story as well -- even if Godbout doesn't mine the ten commandments for absolutely all they're worth. And, after all of it, Godbout even does manage to still shock with his conclusion (yes, Larochelle most definitely does not return to the fold).
But much of it also all feels a bit thin. Yes, Godbout does provide quite a bit of decent foundational material regarding the characters and conditions -- sharp details rather than simple summary -- yet that makes one wish for more, as well: he shows he can do it, but only sprinkles it throughout the novel. Indeed, the very rich material -- including 1960s Ethiopia -- would all benefit from much more expansive treatment; certainly, between the Ethiopia of the time and the Jesuit order -- never mind the Arc of the Covenant --, Godbout has pieces -- huge chunks -- that could take up much, much more of the novel. The pacing would seem to be there -- events move along quickly in a fairly exciting plot (this really is a thriller, with all the standard elements and twists of one) -- but one almost feels like one is missing the gist. And a few things are stretched a bit far -- so, for example, Larochelle consulting Timothy Leary (who confidently declares the Ten Commandments obsolete and asserts: "I'm the new Moses"); at least that's not an alternative path (trip) Larochelle bothers to entertain.
Operation Rimbaud is a neat little thriller, with a nice bit of frustrated anger in its narrator's voice -- even as he's also able to enjoy the finer things of life, when opportunity arises, a welcome contrast. Godbout perhaps doesn't do enough with such a potentially big story, but it's still a decent quick and agreeably thought-provoking read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 28 July 2020
Canadian author Jacques Godbout was born in 1933.
