the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 July 2020

11 July: Jurij Koch Q & A | Book sales in ... the US


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 July 2020 - Saturday

Jurij Koch Q & A | Book sales in ... the US

       Jurij Koch Q & A

       In Transitions John K. Cox has: 'An interview with Jurij Koch, an eminent writer among the Slavic-speaking community in eastern Germany', in The Sage of Sorbia.
       Surprisingly, none of Koch's work has been translated into English -- though the piece does state that his The Cherry Tree is forthcoming from The Digital Press at the University of North Dakota (though there's no information about it available at their site yet).
       Cox also recently reviewed a volume of Koch's memoirs, Windrad auf dem Dach, at World Literature Today.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Book sales in ... the US

       As Jim Milliot reports at Publishers Weekly, Print Units Post Surprising Increase in First Half of 2020.
       Yes, as reported by BookScan: "print unit sales saw a 2.8% increase in the first half of 2020, over the comparable period in 2019" in the US.
       Okay, some segments did not do so well:
Print unit sales of adult nonfiction fell 3.4% in the first half of 2020, as a 42% plunge in travel titles paired with double-digit declines in the business/economics, health/fitness/medicine/sports, computers, and religion subcategories
       Still, good to see some good news in the publishing/bookselling industry.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 July 2020)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2020 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links