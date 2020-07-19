Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Zero Degree



by

Charu Nivedita



general information | our review | links | about the author

Tamil title: ஸீரோ டிகிரி

Translated by Pritham K. Chakravarthy and Rakesh Khanna

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : uneven and all over the place, for good and bad

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Near the conclusion of Zero Degree the narrator wonders -- as the reader may well have at points along the way already --: "Is this really a novel, or merely a bunch of notes thrown together into a book ?" Indeed, even the question of who the narrator is is often an open one -- not his specific identity, but rather which among several, as:

The “I” that appears at the beginning of this novel refers to me, Charu Nivedita, the author. But there are actually several other “I”s responsible for the book. [...] In the tangled mess, it is often confusing who the “I” refers to -- sometimes it is Muniyandi, other times it is Surya, other times it is simply lost in a fog.

◙ Do you believe this will be an important Tamil novel ?

Yes [ ] No [ ]

◙ Do you think the novel is original ?

Yes [ ] No [ ]



◙ If no, which of the following authors has he plagiarized ?

Kosinski [ ]

Perec [ ]

Donald Barthelme [ ]

Ronald Sukenik [ ]

Italo Calvino [ ]

Yes, I’ve read every word Muniyandi has ever written. I’m sure there’s no other lady reader who understands all the secret meanings behind his words, the meanings that he himself is unaware of. He’s had several phone conversations with me, never realizing who I am. Do you know why he keeps on referring to the “Lady Reader” in his writings, again and again, helplessly ? His whole obsession is me. Yes, that Lady Reader is me. That’s my real name, Vasuki—lady reader. In his work, he has changed my name from Vasuki to Aarthi. I am his sister.

[In the translation words/sentences in bold type mark those that were in English in the original well.]

I'm writing. What else can I do besides write ? I'm dying. What else can I do besides die ? Etc. etc.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 July 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Indian literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Tamil-writing author Charu Nivedita (சாரு நிவேதிதா) was born in 1953.

- Return to top of the page -