

the complete review - fiction

A Death



by

Zalman Shneour



general information | our review | links | about the author

Title: A Death Author: Zalman Shneour Genre: Novel Written: 1909 (Eng. 2019) Length: 158 pages Original in: Yiddish Availability: A Death - US A Death - UK A Death - Canada

Notes of a Suicide

Yiddish title: אַ טױט

Translated and with an Introduction by Daniel Kennedy

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : predictably bleak, but done well and to good effect

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

A Death is sub-titled (or fully-titled): 'Notes of a Suicide' -- an instance where something is gained in translation, as the English 'suicide' can refer to either the person or the act, while the original Yiddish (זעלבסטמערדער (zelbstmerder -- literally 'self-murderer')) only refers to the person -- and A Death is, indeed, an account by/of both. The narrator, the would-be/wannabe suicide, is Salomon -- also called Shloyme (and, more familiarly, Shloymke) -- a young man who makes his living as a tutor. His mother died while giving birth to him, and he was never close to his father, a man who was kind enough but focused largely on his work as a grain-dealer; he died when Shloyme was still young. After several failed apprenticeships Shloyme set out on his own. Now settled in an unnamed city, he has some friends and regular employment, but has few deep ties.

Shloyme is not desperately poor; he seems to get by reasonably well with his tutoring work -- albeit hardly fulfilled by it. It was with the death of his father that his thoughts of his future, fate, and death: "which had hitherto wandered in my mind like a sparse, inchoate mist, began to acquire their characteristic traits". If not completely death-obsessed, it nevertheless is a thought that has long preöccupied him -- and now does increasingly so.

The trigger, as it were, that really sets things in motion is his purchase of a revolver -- "the instrument of my ultimate demise; the slaughtering blade of the Angel of Death". If previously death had often been on his mind, and he long avidly followed newspaper reports of suicides -- "I thought about them day and night" --, the revolver now actually puts his fate in his own hands. If thoughts of suicide had always had an abstract quality, the revolver, facilitating the means, suddenly makes it very real. From then on, for the entirety of the novel, he carries the revolver like a totem and talisman, constantly fingering it in his pocket; it's a source of reässurance -- comfort and fall-back, a reminder that escape (the ultimate, and inevitable, escape) is always at hand. Shneour impressively conveys the meaningfulness Shloyme invests in his revolver, and the desperation with which he clings to it (and its potential).

Shloyme's death-obsession, his suicidal bent, grows and blossoms -- nicely put by Shneour:

Like a tree growing without sunlight, like thorns sprouting without rain, the idea flourished in my desolate heart.

When you pronounce the word die it sounds different than when other people say it. It would not have bothered me if someone else had said it.

I must taste it before death so that I may die without a shred off longing for this life I have so thoroughly discredited. I have known -- in my scant years -- hunger and fullness, hope and despair, good moods and bad, deep-rooted desire and unending, futile sadness, but there's one thing I have never known: a woman.

It's always easier to philosophize than to put one's philosophy into action.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 July 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

Wakefield Press publicity page

Zalman Shneour at ITHL

Zalman Shneour at The YIVO Encyclopedia of Jews in Eastern Europe

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Yiddish-writing author Zalman Shneour (זלמן שניאור) lived 1887 to 1959.

- Return to top of the page -