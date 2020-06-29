the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Liu Cixin's trilogy, The Three-Body Problem -- only the first volume is under review at the complete review -- is undoubtedly the (international-)breakout work of Chinese science fiction.
A film version seemed inevitable -- but the transition to the big screen has not gone well:
Yoozoo Pictures still holds the film rights for the book series, which is officially called Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy.
The film studio once had an ambitious plan to spend 1.2 billion yuan ($195.5 million) to make the science fiction trilogy into a series of 6 movies, with each costing 200 million yuan to make.
Zhang Fanfan, a critically panned horror movie creator, was originally chosen to direct the film, but it caused widespread skepticism among the book's fans.
He started shooting anyway and finished the first installment starring Zhang Jingchu between 2014 and 2015.
His adaptation was scheduled for release in 2016 but was later shelved.
Inside sources told China.org.cn the film was a huge mess.
The Washington Monthly has introduced the Kukula Award for Excellence in Nonfiction Book Reviewing; this: "first-of-its-kind prize honors exemplary nonfiction book reviewing in America", and they've now announced the 2020 winners in the two categories (for a review in a larger publication (with 12 or more editorial staff) and in a smaller publication (with fewer than 12 editorial staff)); they also link to all the finalist-reviews in both categories.
The prize pays out US$1,000.
Great to see some prize-attention for individual reviews.