the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 July 2020

1 July: The Three-Body Problem - (not yet) the film | Rudolfo Anaya (1937-2020) | Kukula Awards


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 July 2020 - Wednesday

The Three-Body Problem - (not yet) the film
Rudolfo Anaya (1937-2020) | Kukula Awards

       The Three-Body Problem - (not yet) the film

       Liu Cixin's trilogy, The Three-Body Problem -- only the first volume is under review at the complete review -- is undoubtedly the (international-)breakout work of Chinese science fiction. A film version seemed inevitable -- but the transition to the big screen has not gone well:
Yoozoo Pictures still holds the film rights for the book series, which is officially called Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy. The film studio once had an ambitious plan to spend 1.2 billion yuan ($195.5 million) to make the science fiction trilogy into a series of 6 movies, with each costing 200 million yuan to make.

Zhang Fanfan, a critically panned horror movie creator, was originally chosen to direct the film, but it caused widespread skepticism among the book's fans. He started shooting anyway and finished the first installment starring Zhang Jingchu between 2014 and 2015. His adaptation was scheduled for release in 2016 but was later shelved. Inside sources told China.org.cn the film was a huge mess.
       So reports Zhang Rui at China.org.cn -- with a headline that does not exactly inspire great confidence that things are going to go better any time soon: Chinese animator to save live-action 'Three-Body' project.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Rudolfo Anaya (1937-2020)

       American author Rudolfo Anaya has passed away; see, for example, Russell Contreras' AP obituary.
       His best-known work remains Bless Me, Ultima; see also the Grand Central publicity page, the pages for when it was the NEA Big Read, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk
       See also the Rudolfo Anaya Digital Archive.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Kukula Awards

       The Washington Monthly has introduced the Kukula Award for Excellence in Nonfiction Book Reviewing; this: "first-of-its-kind prize honors exemplary nonfiction book reviewing in America", and they've now announced the 2020 winners in the two categories (for a review in a larger publication (with 12 or more editorial staff) and in a smaller publication (with fewer than 12 editorial staff)); they also link to all the finalist-reviews in both categories. The prize pays out US$1,000.
       Great to see some prize-attention for individual reviews.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 30 June 2020)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2020 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links