Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

A Man



by

Hirano Keiichiro



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: A Man Author: Hirano Keiichiro Genre: Novel Written: 2018 (Eng. 2020) Length: 287 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: A Man - US A Man - UK A Man - Canada

Japanese title: ある男

Translated by Eli K.P. William

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : somewhat contorted but reasonably successful exploration of questions of identity and leading a meaningful life

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 23/3/2020 .

From the Reviews :

"As back-alley gritty and entertaining as a Raymond Chandler novel (.....) Hirano's stylish, suspenseful noir should earn him a stateside audience." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

A Man begins with a Prologue, in which the author describes meeting the man who he then makes: "The protagonist of this story", Akira Kido. He first encounters him at a bar, where Kido is drinking by himself; after they fall into conversation Kido admits that the name he introduced himself by was not his real one. Hirano finds the behavior odd, but Kido, a lawyer, tries to explain:

“I keep myself together by living other people’s pain,” he said eventually with an indescribably lonesome smile. “It’s like the expression ‘the man who goes mummy hunting ends up a mummy himself ...’ Do you understand what it’s like to be honest through lies ? I mean, of course, just for brief stints at places like this. Somehow I can’t seem to let go of myself entirely.

After ten years living in wedlock, their relationship was slowly coming apart, without any particular inciting incident he could point to, and Kido kept trying to think of some way that they might set it right. Over the past few months, they hadn’t touched once, maintaining a wary distance between their bodies like strangers, as if to ensure that they didn’t brush against each other even by accident.

When I was born, we were the Yonedas. Then you got divorced and we became the Takemotos. When I started elementary school, we became the Taniguchis ... Now I’m in middle school. All my friends, the older students, the younger students, everyone calls me Taniguchi, and you’re telling me we’re going back to Takemoto again ? Like, maybe you’re used to Takemoto, Mother, but for me it just feels like Grandma and Grandpa’s name. So, like, it’s weird, OK

I don’t like when other Zainichi try to claim me, as though we were somehow separate and special. I feel the same way about being from Ishikawa. Our prefecture has traditionally used the self-deprecating nickname ‘the Beggar,’ and there may be something to it, but it makes me uncomfortable when people refer to it at every available opportunity. Whether it’s being a lawyer or being Japanese, the same applies. It’s unbearable to have your identity summed up by one thing and one thing only and for other people to have control over what that is.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 July 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

文藝春秋 publicity page

See Index of Japanese literature

Other books from AmazonCrossing

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Japanese author Hirano Keiichirō (平野啓一郎) was born in 1975.

- Return to top of the page -