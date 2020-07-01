Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



They Say Sarah

(All About Sarah)



by

Pauline Delabroy-Allard



French title: Ça raconte Sarah

US title: They Say Sarah

US title: All About Sarah

Translated by Adriana Hunter

B : all passion and fervor, for better and worse

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Express . 20/8/2018 Estelle Lenartowicz Le Figaro . 6/9/2018 Alexandre Fillon The Guardian . 9/4/2020 Lara Feigel Le Monde . 6/9/2018 Jean Birnbaum The NY Times Book Rev. . 21/6/2020 Sarah Gerard The Observer . 9/3/2020 John Self Le Temps . 7/9/2018 Julien Burri Die Welt . 17/8/2019 Hannah Lühmann

From the Reviews :

"C'est presque moins un roman qu'un éclatant poème que propose Pauline Delabroy-Allard dans cette série de courtes phrases compressées les unes contre les autres comme les pulsations d'un coeur qui bat à toute vitesse." - Estelle Lenartowicz, L'Express





"It's a brief, intense read. There is no world beyond the physiological experiences of the lovers. (...) Much about the tone of the novel reminded me of Leïla Slimani's work. As with Slimani, there's a combination of breathless excitement and flatness: as though Samuel Richardson has been crossed with Albert Camus. (...) The best parts of the book are where the narrator goes deeper into inhabiting her own craziness in Sarah's absence." - Lara Feigel, The Guardian





"The hyperbolic emotion of this novel sometimes tips into cliché, but Delabroy-Allard insists on holding space for an unfiltered expression of pain. (...) Hunter's translation highlights the inertia and cycling of the absolutist thought patterns of love, with simple language that moves out of the way of its subject. This poetic and mystifying debut draws blood." - Sarah Gerard, The New York Times Book Review





"Here's a novelty: a book about love as utter abandonment of the self, love as capitulation, love as not only obsession but possession, which manages not to be overwrought. (...) The persuasive translation by Adriana Hunter does occasionally let an awkward word poke through its straightforward language. (...) But these don't diminish the pleasures of a book that reads at times -- this is high praise -- like a new iteration of Jeanette Winterson's Written on the Body (absorbing passion, illness, separation) and that moves impressively from the chaos and noise of love, to silence and solitude, like a spun coin settling." - John Self, The Observer





(absorbing passion, illness, separation) and that moves impressively from the chaos and noise of love, to silence and solitude, like a spun coin settling." - "Lire Ça raconte Sarah , premier roman de Pauline Delabroy-Allard, 30 ans, c’est se laisser entraîner par les phrases, leur rapidité, leur emphase. L’équivalent, dans le domaine des transports amoureux, d’un avion supersonique. (...) Plus retenu, plus court, le livre n’aurait pas été moins intense, au contraire. Mais Sarah, présente ou absente, restera toujours démesurée. Vivante." - Julien Burri, Le Temps





, premier roman de Pauline Delabroy-Allard, 30 ans, c’est se laisser entraîner par les phrases, leur rapidité, leur emphase. L’équivalent, dans le domaine des transports amoureux, d’un avion supersonique. (...) Plus retenu, plus court, le livre n’aurait pas été moins intense, au contraire. Mais Sarah, présente ou absente, restera toujours démesurée. Vivante." - "Die in Paris spielende Liebesgeschichte zwischen zwei Frauen ist wirklich ein Wunderwerk von einem Roman, die Sprache ist beeindruckend, die Erzählweise genial. Es ist Sarah ist wie ein glucksender Strudel (.....) Dieses Porträt einer Amour fou ist nichts weiter als die Beschwörung eines fast schon dekadenten Leidens, dessen Ursache nicht so recht fühlbar wird." - Hannah Lühmann, Die Welt

Published as They Say Sarah in the US, the UK edition of Pauline Delabroy-Allard's novel is All About Sarah. In some ways, it's more fitting: "All about Sarah" becomes a repeated refrain in the novel -- as in one chapter that reads, in its entirety:

It's all about that, it's all about Sarah the unknown woman. Sarah the honorable maiden, Sarah the prudent lady, Sarah the extravagant woman, Sarah the bizarre woman. Sarah the lone woman.

She's never ready. She says she can't choose, it's a problem, in life. She wants everything and nothing.

She doesn't understand that I'm exhausted by this life she's offering me, this life that goes far too quickly but to which she won't completely commit, exhausted by her instability, her uncertainty, her abandoning me and her tantrums, exhausted by her princessy whims.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 July 2020

See Index of French literature

French author Pauline Delabroy-Allard was born in 1988.

