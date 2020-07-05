

the complete review - fiction

Clark Gifford's Body



by

Kenneth Fearing



With an Introduction by Robert Polito

Our Assessment:



B : creative variation on the political novel

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Telegraph . 10/9/1943 George W. Bishop The NY Times Book Rev. . 28/6/1942 Isaac Anderson

From the Reviews :

"This strange work of fiction is not so much a story as a collection of "shots," taken from a variety of angles (.....) Mr. Fearing's gift of vigorous and ruthless imagination is given free rein, and the books stands out by its complete originality." - George W. Bishop, Daily Telegraph

The complete review 's Review :

Clark Gifford's Body centers around an attempted uprising/coup by a self-styled well-established 'Committee for Action', led by Clark Gifford, against the Provisional Government that currently rules the nation. The organization takes over eight radio stations scattered across the country in the hopes of provoking an insurrection; they are not successful. The nation -- which has recently been at war -- and the time are not specified, but the general suggestion is of a (then) near-future (the novel was published in 1942) United States that has recently been rent asunder by a civil war.

Clark Gifford's Body is not a chronological account of the events. Instead, Fearing shifts back and forth in time, putting together what is essentially a documentary collage: while the takeover of radio station WLEX in Bonnfield -- the raid led by Giffford -- is the central event, and one repeatedly turned to, the novel's thirty chapters range from thirty years before it took place to thirty years after (though the majority are set much closer to, or indeed during the takeover). And while Gifford is the central figure, the chapters cover a wide spectrum of those touched by the events, and there is a large cast of characters; the chapters include both first- and third-person accounts, as well as news reports, a letter, a proclamation, and an excerpt of a trial transcript. Several storylines are repeatedly returned to, from the personal -- a mother's desperate search for her son, lost across enemy lines -- to, of course, the political; the local Governor, Holling, at the time of the takeover, eventually becomes President, for example. Personal storylines and paths also frequently overlap and meet over the course of the novel -- including Governor Holling confronting Gifford after he has been captured. A local restaurant, Fenchon's, is one of the other locales that is a repeated crossing point of characters and story.

As someone observes late on (and from fourteen years after the fact):

The attack at Bonnfield seemed, somehow, to establish a lasting connection between so many people otherwise not related to each other. It was a turning point in so many lives.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 July 2020

:

New York Review Books publicity page

About the Author :

American author Kenneth Fearing lived 1902 to 1961.

