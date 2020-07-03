

the complete review - biographical

Twilight over Burma



by

Inge Sargent



My Life as a Shan Princess

With a Foreword by Bertil Lintner

Twilight over Burma was made into a film in 2015, directed by Sabine Derflinger, and starring Maria Ehrich and Daweerit Chullasapya

Our Assessment:



B : fine glimpse of an interesting slice of culture and history

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer J. of Asian Studies . 55:1 (2/1996) Sarah M. Bekker The LA Times . 6/11/1994 Charles Solomon Die Presse . 16/4/2016 Clementine Skorpil TLS . 31/3/1995 MM

From the Reviews :

"Her memoir bears witness to the charm of the Shan people and the destruction of their happiness by a savagely repressive dictatorship." - Charles Solomon, The Los Angeles Times





"Erzählt wird hier aber nicht bloß von Unterdrückung und Willkür, sondern auch von einer Frau, die sich mutig und vorurteilsfrei dem Fremden angenähert hat. Neugierig und offen nimmt sie die Kultur und lange Tradition dieses Volkes wahr. Sie erkennt, dass vieles geändert werden muss, engagiert sich in Sozialprojekten und unterstützt ihren Mann bei seinen Reformen, aber niemals spricht sie von Rückständigkeit. Ihr Blick ist nicht von oben herab. Das macht diesen Roman abgesehen von der außergewöhnlichen Geschichte so lesenswert." - Clementine Skorpil, Die Presse





"The author evidently endeared herself to her adopted people and helped her husband with his reforms with tact and respect for tradition. (...) The foreword by Bertil Lintner (whose wife is from Hsipaw) contains a useful potted history of the Shan." - MM, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Although sub-titled My Life as a Shan Princess, the autobiographical account Twilight over Burma is, curiously, written in the third person. (The royal 'she' ?) But perhaps this was the easiest way for Sargent -- who, after all, only became 'Inge Sargent' after the events described here, when she married her second husband, her maiden name having been Inge Eberhard -- to approach this very unusual chapter in her life. Indeed, she barely appears as 'Inge' in these pages, referred to instead almost always as 'Thusandi', the Shan name given to her by the local astrologer when she came to live in Burma.

The story is -- at least in its beginnings -- straight out of half a dozen Disney movies, and it's a bit of a shame that Sargent doesn't milk that for all it's worth. But then the story, of course, does not have a fairy tale happily-ever after outcome, as both Bertil Lintner's Foreword and Sargent's own beginning-at-the-(near-)end, in 1962, in the account proper quickly make clear. Still, what a beginning: Austrian Inge came to Colorado in the early 1950s as a student, and met and fell in love with Sao Kya Seng, a Burmese student at the Colorado School of Mines; when he proposed, she said yes. When the newly married couple arrived in Rangoon (now Yangon) by ship in 1954, Sao admits: "I neglected to tell you something about myself". It's kind of a big deal:

I am the Saophalong -- the prince -- of a whole state, a Shan state.

Her phone calls were monitored more carefully. Conversations in Burmese and English met the approval of the censors, while those in Shan and German were crudely interrupted with the statement "You must speak a language we can understand."

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 July 2020

About the Author :

Inge Sargent was born in Austria in 1932.

