the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 June 2020

21 June: Media24 Books Literary Prizes | Latvian poetry in translation | Summer reading recommendations


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 June 2020 - Sunday

Media24 Books Literary Prizes | Latvian poetry in translation
Summer reading recommendations

       Media24 Books Literary Prizes

       The South African Media24 Books Literary Prizes are a sort of in-house literary prize, as they go to the: "best work published during the previous year by the Media24 Books division" -- though admittedly these do rather dominate the South African market.
       They've announced this year's winners -- but, as has been widely noted, the authors of the winning titles -- and the composition of the judging panel -- do not exactly reflect the diversity of South African literature at this time. No, this does not look good: as even reported at News24 -- yes, yet another Media24 outlet (they really do kind of dominate the local market) -- by Herman Eloff, it looks so bad that: Media24 Books apologise after outcry over lack of diversity in its annual book awards.
       Yes, somehow the best they could manage was:
The winners of the Media24 Book Awards, selected from a total of 80 submissions, included six white males and one white female, while the judging panel of 18 members only included two people of colour.
       This really does not seem to reflect the state of contemporary South African society or literature (or even what the Media24 imprints publish).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Latvian poetry in translation

       Latvian Literature reports on Seven More Translations of Latvian Poetry Published Abroad -- including some into English.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Summer reading recommendations

       The long lockdown has already spawned endless reading-suggestion lists, and now with the summer here there are also summer-reading-suggestion lists to be found everywhere one looks.
       Some places simply combine then -- and writer-lists are not the worst to rely on (or at least consult): see for example npr's A Long Summer Ahead: What Writers Are Reading As The Pandemic Goes On or Books to help you escape lockdown, chosen by Hilary Mantel, Edna O'Brien and more at The Guardian.
       More comprehensively, The Guardian also offers: The great escape: 50 brilliant books to transport you this summer.
       Some of these, however, seem way too specific -- like The Washington Post's offer of Your international relations book recommendations for the 2020 summer solstice.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 June 2020)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2020 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links