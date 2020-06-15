the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The South African Media24 Books Literary Prizes are a sort of in-house literary prize, as they go to the: "best work published during the previous year by the Media24 Books division" -- though admittedly these do rather dominate the South African market.
They've announced this year's winners -- but, as has been widely noted, the authors of the winning titles -- and the composition of the judging panel -- do not exactly reflect the diversity of South African literature at this time.
No, this does not look good: as even reported at News24 -- yes, yet another Media24 outlet (they really do kind of dominate the local market) -- by Herman Eloff, it looks so bad that: Media24 Books apologise after outcry over lack of diversity in its annual book awards.
Yes, somehow the best they could manage was:
The winners of the Media24 Book Awards, selected from a total of 80 submissions, included six white males and one white female, while the judging panel of 18 members only included two people of colour.
This really does not seem to reflect the state of contemporary South African society or literature (or even what the Media24 imprints publish).