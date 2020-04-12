Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Villa of Delirium



by

Adrien Goetz



French title: Villa Kérylos

Translated by Natasha Lehrer

Our Assessment:



B : fascinating family and house, reasonably well worked into a novel

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Express . 6/5/2017 David Foenkinos Le Figaro . 20/4/2017 Etienne de Montety

From the Reviews :

"Avec une érudition fascinante mais jamais étouffante, Goetz plonge dans les coulisses de ce chantier quasi divin. (...) Au-delà de toutes les histoires, c'est un magnifique roman d'éducation qui se tisse. (...) (C)'est un livre sur la concrétisation de ses rêves, alors l'amour sera consommé heureusement." - David Foenkinos, L'Express

The complete review 's Review :

The villa of the title is the Villa Kérylos, a real structure built at the beginning of the twentieth century by a Théodore Reinach in imitation of a classical Greek house, in southern France, near Nice. The wealthy Theodore (he and the villa both go accent aigu-less in the English version) was fascinated by classical culture, and devoted much of his life to it; although also involved in collecting antiquities he believed these should be on public display (and his role in the acquisition and display of one piece at the Louvre is among the central plot points of the novel) and: "He didn't like living surrounded by ornaments; it made him ill at ease. He liked museums", and so:

Kerylos was intended to be neither a gallery showing authentic works of Greek art, nor a museum. It was his home. It was for the pure pleasure of a passionate connoisseur, and also a tool for an even greater understanding of ancient Greece, about which he had amassed a fine collection of books, but which he wanted to comprehend from within.

My whole life, I owe to Greek. If I hadn't known how to conjugate the aorist, where to put the stresses, how to recite mi-verbs, I would never have been able to escape my menial little existence. Declensions proved to be the instrument of my ascent.

At the time, the Republic functioned as smoothly as the elevators in Eiffel's eponymous tower: two intelligent boys were given a chance, and two highly distinguished men did not think it was beneath them to facilitate their chances. Things worked out better for my brother. His protector was more efficient than mine and less of a dreamer.

It had never occurred to me that I was not in this house by chance, or by a simple act of kindness. Theodore was, apparently, planning something in which I was to have a starring role, I knew nothing about it and no one had ever mentioned it to me.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 July 2020

About the Author :

French author Adrien Goetz was born in 1966.

